The Miami Heat clearly love what they have seen from Caleb Martin this season.

The 26-year-old has been impressive for Miami, and as a result, the team is rewarding him with a new deal.

The Miami Heat are signing two-way swingman Caleb Martin to a full NBA contract for the remainder of the season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Heat convert deal for Martin, who's averaged 9.5 points and four rebounds in 44 games (10 starts). — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 15, 2022

Martin has appeared in 44 games for the Heat this season, making 10 starts along the way. Overall, he’s averaging 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assist per contest.

Martin has been extremely efficient from the field this season. He’s knocking down a whopping 50.6 percent of his field goals. In addition, he has displayed an ability to do damage from beyond the arc, as he’s shooting 37.9 percent from deep.

The third-year player will now look to help the Heat make a deep playoff run, which is something he hasn’t yet experienced in his NBA career. It has been a somewhat wild ride for him this season, but he’s surely loving every minute of it.

The Heat are currently at the top of the Eastern Conference with a 37-20 record.