Report: Miami Heat bring back Orlando Robinson on 2-way deal, cut Dru Smith

A reunion between the Miami Heat and Orlando Robinson has apparently taken place. The team has reportedly brought him back on a two-way contract and cut Dru Smith.

OFFICIAL: The Miami HEAT have signed Orlando Robinson to a two-way contract and have waived Dru Smith. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 11, 2022

Miami’s decision to waive Smith and reacquire Robinson with one of its two-way slots might be a head-scratcher for some fans. However, the recent return of Victor Oladipo may have made Smith expendable.

This isn’t Robinson’s first foray with the Heat, as the team also signed him to a similar deal last month. The 22-year-old even talked positively about getting a chance with the Heat and making the most of his opportunity amid the absence of Omer Yurtseven, who underwent surgery in November and could be out for a couple more months.

Robinson appeared in two games during his previous tenure in Miami, collecting 14 points and seven rebounds in one of those contests. When given enough playing time, it is clear that the Nevada native has the potential to be an impact player for the Heat.

Outside of the NBA, the undrafted rookie has also displayed his scoring and rebounding abilities.

During his three-year stay at California State University, Fresno, the promising center recorded averages of 15.7 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.

Furthermore, he has also spent time this season with the Heat’s G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, where he has appeared in 10 games and posted 22.4 points and 12.8 rebounds per match on a 55.6 percent shooting clip. He had a monster game for the Skyforce on Saturday.

Of course, the NBA is a different kind of beast, and Robinson is not expected to put up similar numbers with the Heat. Even so, Miami is hoping that he can provide quality minutes, especially if injuries begin piling up for the team again.

Furthermore, Robinson’s skill set could provide a boost for the franchise’s weaknesses, such as rebounding and points inside the arc. The Heat currently rank 27th in the league with 41.0 rebounds per game. Their inside scoring and midrange shooting could also use some help as the squad is making just 26.9 2-point field goals per contest.

It remains to be seen if Robinson’s signing can help Miami move up in the Eastern Conference standings.