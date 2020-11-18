- Report: Kelly Olynyk opts into $13.6 million contract for next season
- Report: George Hill drawing interest from Miami Heat
- Report: Miami Heat expect to re-sign Goran Dragic, Jae Crowder to team-friendly deals
- Miami Heat’s surprising chances of landing James Harden, revealed
- Tyler Herro says he feels ‘blessed’ to be drafted by the Miami Heat instead of the Boston Celtics
- Jimmy Butler and Selena Gomez send Twitter into frenzy after rumors of being seen together
- Here’s one asset the Miami Heat could part with in an attempt to acquire Danilo Gallinari
- Report: Miami Heat guarantee deals for Kendrick Nunn and Duncan Robinson
- Report: Miami Heat ‘more than likely’ trading back in NBA draft
- Report: Miami Heat looking to swap draft picks with Eastern Conference team
Report: Kelly Olynyk opts into $13.6 million contract for next season
- Updated: November 18, 2020
After an incredible playoff run ending with an NBA Finals appearance, the Miami Heat have a lot of work to do during this short offseason leading to an early start to the 2020-21 campaign in December.
Veteran big man Kelly Olynyk didn’t take too long to decide what to do with his player option worth $13.6 million. Olynyk will remain with the Heat for the upcoming season after opting into his contract.
Sources tell @5ReasonsSports @ClutchNBA5R and I that Kelly Olynyk has exercised his player option to opt in for next season.
— Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) November 18, 2020
Olynyk may not play a vital role for the Heat like Bam Adebayo or Jimmy Butler, but he did prove his worth filling in for the injured Adebayo during the Finals.
The 29-year-old put up decent numbers during the regular season, appearing in 67 games for Miami. He averaged 8.2 points and 4.6 rebounds per game while shooting a career-high 40.6 percent from beyond the arc.
Although Olynyk isn’t a game-changing talent for the Heat, he provides some stability in the frontcourt as insurance behind Adebayo.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login