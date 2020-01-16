 Report: Justise Winslow Will Not Travel With Miami Heat This Weekend - Heat Nation
Miami Heat swingman Justise Winslow will miss the team’s upcoming road trip against the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs as he continues to rehabilitate a lower back bruise.

The small forward has suited up in just 11 games this season and has missed 18 of the team’s last 19 games. Without their 2015 first-round pick, the Heat are in second place in the Eastern Conference with a record of 28-12.

Winslow met with a back specialist this past Saturday in South Florida, but the team has declined to offer details of that consultation at this time.

The earliest Winslow could return is Monday against the Sacramento Kings, however his status will likely be doubtful for that matchup.

