Report: Jimmy Butler to make Miami Heat return vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Miami Heat star wing Jimmy Butler is reportedly back with the team after missing Miami’s last three games before the All-Star break.

Jimmy Butler is back — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 22, 2024

Josh Richardson, meanwhile, was seen wearing a shoulder sling at Thursday’s practice.

Josh Richardson in a sling at Heat practice. Not ideal. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 22, 2024

Additionally, Terry Rozier — who sustained a knee injury against his former team in the Boston Celtics back on Feb. 11 — was seen at practice without a brace or wrap on his right knee.

No brace or wrap on Terry Rozier's right knee, which he sprained before the break. pic.twitter.com/LoZGu32bFS — Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) February 22, 2024

But, Heat big man Kevin Love said that the guard didn’t participate in any live practice drills with the team.

Kevin Love said Rozier, who's here at practice and walking without any limp, moved around well today, though he didn't do live practice drills… Richardson shoulder in sling — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 22, 2024

Rozier and Richardson will allegedly travel with the Heat during their upcoming four-game road trip despite the fact that they remain out for Miami. Tyler Herro could also be sidelined for Miami’s matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans slated for Friday, as he is questionable to play.

Rozier and Richardson remain out but are traveling on this 4 game trip… Herro is questionable for Pelicans tomorrow with right foot discomfort. And Butler, as noted, is back and playing. https://t.co/bbykPkhYX2 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) February 22, 2024

The Heat will look to pick up where they left off in their final few games before the All-Star break. Miami won three of its last four games prior to the break, with those victories coming over the San Antonio Spurs, Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers.

The Spurs have been one of the worst teams in the league so far this season, but the Bucks and 76ers are both widely recognized as contenders in the Eastern Conference, and Miami beat both teams sans arguably its top player in Butler.

Miami’s only loss during that span came when it fell to the Celtics by four points at home. The Celtics beat the Heat with a balanced attack on the offensive end of the floor, as four Celtics — Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday — scored 15 points or more versus the Heat.

Heat fans are surely rooting for Butler to have a big game against the Pelicans in his return to the floor for Miami. They might need a memorable performance from him in order to pick up a win, considering New Orleans owns a 33-22 record on the season.