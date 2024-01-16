Report: Jimmy Butler planning to take his coffee business to the next level

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler’s three-year-old coffee company BIGFACE is set to open its first brick-and-mortar shop this spring in Miami.

Butler created the idea for BIGFACE coffee in the Orlando, Fla. bubble during the 2019-20 NBA season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. There, Butler began charging fellow players $20 for a cup of coffee that he was brewing in his hotel room.

Now, the Heat star will have a shop that’ll be much more inviting than the hotel room he had in the NBA’s bubble.

“BIGFACE will soon evolve from just a bean purveyor – and Van Leeuwen Ice Cream collaborator – to opening its first brick and mortar shop in Butler’s home of Miami this spring, and he speaks with passion about his vision for what the space could become,” The Guardian’s Claire de Lune wrote. “He says he wants it to have ‘something for everybody – all the different types of coffee, all the different ways coffee can be made.’ But more importantly, he imagines it becoming a space for community, somewhere people can gather. He pictures a space where he can be Jimmy Butler the person, not Jimmy Butler the NBA player.”

It’s great to see Butler creating a space that will be for people to gather and be themselves, and it’s quite possible it’ll be a place where fans can catch the Heat star hanging out as well after the 2023-24 season.

“I want to be able to talk about kids – my kids, your kids,” Butler said. “I want to be able to talk about, ‘Man, have you ever been on vacation here? Oh my goodness, I had the best steak of my life,’ you know what I mean? I want to be able to talk about any and everything over coffee with people that I’ve never met before, that would probably be really great friends if we just sit down and figure out what we have in common outside of basketball.”

It’s a really cool that an NBA player as big as Butler wants to get to know more people strictly for themselves and not worry about his image as a famous basketball player.

On the court, Butler has been great for the Heat, leading the team to the playoffs in four straight seasons since joining the franchise. He’s looking to make it five this season. He has also led the Heat to two NBA Finals appearances.

One of those appearances came in the NBA’s Orlando, Fla. bubble in the 2019-20 season – when Butler invented his coffee company.

This season, Butler has appeared in 25 games for the Heat. He returned to the team’s lineup on Monday after missing seven straight games due to injury. Butler has played in just two of the Heat’s last 13 games.

Still, when he’s been on the floor, the six-time All-Star has been effective for the Heat. Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game while shooting 47.1 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from deep.

While Heat fans certainly want Butler to keep leading their team to success, it’s great to see that he has something that motivates him off of the court as well. Having such a well-rounded superstar in Miami is great for the city and community.