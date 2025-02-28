Report: Jimmy Butler being sued for failing to pay rent, damaging property and changing locks

Forward Jimmy Butler’s days as a member of the Miami Heat are in the rearview mirror after he was shipped off to the Golden State Warriors earlier in the month. But according to Local 10 News, he’s facing legal trouble from a South Florida company over a luxury home he formerly leased.

Per documents acquired by Local 10 News, Five Star Marketing and Promotions filed the suit against the Warriors forward on Wednesday.

According to the lawsuit, Butler stayed in his home in Miami Beach two months after his lease expired back in August of 2024. He signed the lease in August of 2022.

Five Star alleges that the lease agreement outlined that Butler would owe twice the amount of the cost of rent — a whopping $130,000 — if he stayed past the time agreed upon without permission from his landlord in written form.

On top of that, Butler allegedly left his former home in a mess.

Court documents claim that Butler caused a whopping $125,000 in damage to the property. The damages allegedly include mold problems, damaged flooring and drywall, a malfunctioning HVAC system as well as an unkempt pool. Butler also allegedly changed the locks so the property owner couldn’t access the unit.

Five Star Marketing and Promotions is suing Butler for $257, 282 in total. That number is based on the two months that Butler stayed in the home after his lease expired as well as the damage to the home. But Butler’s $130,000 security deposit is not part of that total, as Five Star claiming it is legally entitled to add that to his outstanding balance.

Local 10 News reached out to Butler’s lawyer for comment on the situation but has yet to receive a response as of Friday.

Butler will have an opportunity to play against his former team for the first time since he was traded in the coming weeks. On March 25, the Warriors are slated to take on the Heat at Kaseya Center.

Considering how Butler ended his stint with the Heat on a sour note, he would maybe be naive to assume that he’ll be met with cheers among the fans at Kaseya Center. It seems quite possible that he will be welcomed back with a smattering of boos.