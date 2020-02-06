Report: James Johnson Headed to Minnesota Timberwolves in Exchange for Gorgui Dieng - Heat Nation

- Report: James Johnson Headed to Minnesota Timberwolves in Exchange for Gorgui Dieng
Report: James Johnson Headed to Minnesota Timberwolves in Exchange for Gorgui Dieng
- Updated: February 6, 2020
It was initially thought that former Miami Heat forward James Johnson was headed to the Memphis Grizzlies in a two team deal that netted Andre Iguodala, but it appears that a third team is being added to help facilitate the deal.
As a result, Johnson is headed to the Minnesota Timberwolves in exchange for big man Gorgui Dieng.
Minnesota has joined the Miami-Memphis deal — and will trade Gorgui Dieng for James Johnson, league source tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 6, 2020
The Timberwolves have traded Gorgui Dieng to Memphis for James Johnson, league sources tell @TheAthleticMIN
— Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) February 6, 2020
Dieng is a formidable big man and will help bolster a Grizzlies frontcourt of Jonas Valanciunas, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Brandon Clarke.
The 6-foot-11 center from Senegal has career averages of 7.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 1.0 blocks per game.
There’s a chance that Heat team president Pat Riley is not done dealing yet, as per this writing, there are still 20 minutes left until the NBA’s trade deadline.
