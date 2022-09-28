- Report: Jamal Crawford set to replace Dwyane Wade in coveted ‘NBA on TNT’ role
Report: Jamal Crawford set to replace Dwyane Wade in coveted ‘NBA on TNT’ role
- Updated: September 28, 2022
A couple weeks ago, it was reported that Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was going to end his tenure as an NBA analyst on “NBA on TNT.”
It seems Wade is interested in focusing some of his other professional ventures such as being a partial owner of the Utah Jazz.
Now, with the 2022-23 NBA season fast approaching, it looks like another former shooting guard will take over the vacancy left by Wade’s departure. According to the New York Post, Jamal Crawford will take on the role.
“Crawford is set to succeed Dwyane Wade on TNT’s Tuesday night NBA set that features Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and host Adam Lefkoe, according to sources,” wrote Andrew Marchand.
Though Crawford is not considered to be one of the greatest shooting guards to ever play the game like Wade is, he still had a really fantastic NBA career.
His time in the NBA spanned over 20 years, and he played with nine teams during that time. He averaged 14.6 points, 3.4 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game. Though he was a journeyman for much of his career, he spent five years with both the Los Angeles Clippers and New York Knicks.
Part of the reason why he was able to play for so long is because he often served in a backup role. In fact, he won the Sixth Man of the Year award three times in his career.
Throughout his career, Crawford was known as a silky smooth offensive player who could get hot in an instant and score in bunches. One of his most iconic performances came in 2007 when he dropped 52 points for the New York Knicks against none other than Wade and the Heat.
As one would expect, the fans at Madison Square Garden went absolutely nuts throughout that memorable performance.
Now, it seems as though Crawford is on the verge of landing a job that will allow him to watch fantastic NBA performances night in and night out.
As for Wade, he never seemed totally comfortable on camera in his role on TNT. Though it certainly takes time for most people to find their on-air personality, it looks like Wade would rather spend his time doing things he’s already more naturally gifted at.
When it comes to his ownership role with the Jazz, his job just got a lot more exciting. The Jazz have executed a number of trades this offseason in preparation of a complete roster rebuild. Surely, Wade will draw upon his expertise to help guide the ship towards great success in the future.
