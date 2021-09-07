- Report: Important member of Miami Heat set to retire after 2 decades
Report: Important member of Miami Heat set to retire after 2 decades
The Miami Heat lost an important member of their organization on Tuesday as Mike Inglis, the team’s English Radio play-by-play voice, decided to retire.
Inglis spent 23 seasons with the Heat and called almost 2,200 contests, including 216 playoff games.
“Words could never describe how grateful I am to have had the privilege of broadcasting for the best sports organization in the Miami HEAT,” Inglis said in a statement to the team. “The past 23 years have been filled with friendships and experiences that, in my wildest dreams, I could have never imagined. Thank you to the Arison Family, the Riley Family, the incredible broadcast team, front office staff and countless others that I’ve had the good fortune of meeting and working with throughout my career. It has been one heck of a ride ‘HEAT NATION.’ You will be missed, but all wonderful things must come to an end. My family and I look forward to witnessing the great things this organization will continue to do. Be well and stay safe. Cheers.”
Heat fans will miss the familiarity of Inglis’ voice, as he is one of just two people to ever hold the role as the team’s English play-by-play radio voice.
The team announced that Inglis will return for a broadcast at some point during the 2021-22 season to bid his farewell to Miami fans.
The Heat have not announced who will fill the position left by Inglis’ retirement.
