Miami Heat News

Report: Former Miami Heat champion signs with team in Mexico

Michael Kaskey-Blomain
3 Min Read
Dexter Pittman Miami Heat
Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Former Miami Heat center Dexter Pittman has a new home. Pittman, who won a championship with the Heat in 2012, has signed with Mexican team Halcones de Xalapa for the 2023-24 season, according to HoopsHype.

After playing college basketball at the University of Texas, Pittman was selected by the Heat in the second round (32nd overall pick) of the 2010 NBA Draft. He stuck around with Miami into the 2012-13 campaign, and he was part of the 2011-12 team that ultimately bested the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games in the NBA Finals to win the league title.

In addition to playing with the Heat, Pittman also spent time as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies and Atlanta Hawks. He last appeared in an NBA game in 2014 with Atlanta. Nearly a decade later, he’s still playing professionally.

Meanwhile, the Heat are looking to recapture the success they had during that 2011-12 season. Nearly two months into its current campaign, Miami sits fifth in the Eastern Conference standings with a record of 15-11. Considering the slew of injury issues they’ve had to deal with, the Heat have actually had a pretty impressive start to the season.

Tyler Herro has appeared in just eight games for the Heat so far this season due to an ankle injury, and other key contributors like Bam Adebayo have also been forced to miss time. It has been somewhat difficult for the Heat to establish rhythm and consistency as a result of the absences, but they still have a winning record and are right in the thick of the playoff picture in the East.

Moving forward, the Heat just have to hope that they can overcome their injury issues and get their guys back out on the floor in order to establish some consistency. They received some positive news on Sunday in that regard.

Miami has six games remaining before the calendar flips from 2023 to 2024. Those contests will come against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Orlando Magic, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Utah Jazz.

It’s not the easiest stretch of games, but the Heat will try to end the year by stringing together some wins in order to build some momentum to bring into 2024.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
By Michael Kaskey-Blomain
Michael is an experienced writer and reporter who has been covering the NBA since before LeBron James decided to take his talents to South Beach. He wore No. 41 on his high school basketball team partly because of Glen Rice's days as a sharpshooter for the Heat, and he is still a proponent of the midrange game.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Report: Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo set to play in Miami Heat game vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Miami Heat News
R.J. Hampton Miami Heat
R.J. Hampton on Miami Heat return: ‘I’ve just been dreaming about playing basketball again’
Miami Heat News
Dramyond Green and Jusuf Nurkic
Jimmy Butler’s agent goes off after Twitter user suggests NBA suspend Steve Kerr for Draymond Green incidents
Miami Heat News
Duncan Robinson
Duncan Robinson turned to sports psychologists during rough stretch after signing contract extension
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?