The Miami Heat reportedly will get sharpshooter Duncan Robinson back for Wednesday night’s game against the Brooklyn Nets.

Heat say Duncan Robinson is available tonight. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 15, 2023

Robinson has missed Miami’s last 20 games with a finger injury. It’s great to see that he’s able to get a tune-up game before the All-Star break for the Heat, especially since the team is dealing with other injuries against Brooklyn.

The Heat have ruled out Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and Victor Oladipo for Wednesday night’s game.

#MIAvsBKN INJURY UPDATE: Tyler Herro (knee), Victor Oladipo (ankle) and Kyle Lowry (knee) have all been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Nets. Duncan Robinson (finger) is listed as questionable. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 14, 2023

Robinson’s role this season has been a bit inconsistent, as he’s averaging 17.9 minutes per game across 28 contests. It’s the fewest minutes per game that he’s played since his first season in the NBA.

This season, the Heat sharpshooter is averaging just 6.9 points per game while shooting a career-worst 36.8 percent from the field and just 33.1 percent from beyond the arc.

The Heat are hoping that Robinson can find some of the magic from his first couple of seasons in Miami, especially since the team committed to him long term with a five-year, $90 million deal following the 2020-21 season.

Robinson burst onto the scene for Miami in the 2019-20 campaign, averaging a career-high 13.5 points per game and playing a key role for the Heat on their road to the NBA Finals. However, he hasn’t been able to match that season’s production since, and he fell out of the team’s rotation towards the end of last season.

The emergence of Max Strus and the addition of Oladipo has often left Robinson as the odd man out in the guard/wing rotation.

However, it looks like there is a chance Robinson could find himself in Erik Spoelstra’s rotation on Wednesday night with so many key players out.

The Heat would certainly love if he could find his jumper again, as it would not only give the team a valuable player this season, but it may allow them to trade him in the offseason to free up some money to bring back Strus, who is set to become a free agent.

Robinson last played for Miami on Jan. 2 against the Los Angeles Clippers. He shot 0-for-3 from the field in that game in just over five minutes of action.

The Heat and Nets are set to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST in Brooklyn on Wednesday night.