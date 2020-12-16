The Miami Heat’s Duncan Robinson is a rising star, not just on the court, but also off the court.

This past weekend, he performed a huge act of generosity by donating 10,000 meals to people in need throughout South Florida, according to TMZ Sports.

The 26-year-old partnered with A-Sha Foods and delivered meals and served people in the Pembroke Park, Fla. area on Saturday.

Robinson entered the NBA as an undrafted rookie in the 2018-19 season. He had a nondescript rookie campaign, averaging just 3.3 points a game.

But he exploded last season, averaging 13.5 points a game and becoming one of the NBA’s deadliest 3-point shooters.

He kept up his solid play throughout the playoffs, as he started each postseason game and helped the Heat take their Cinderella run all the way to the NBA Finals.

Along with Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn, Robinson is among a group of young players who will largely determine if the Heat will return to the championship series in 2021.