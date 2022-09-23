Report: Detroit Pistons add former Miami Heat champ to coaching staff

The Detroit Pistons reportedly have hired former Miami Heat forward Rashard Lewis as an assistant coach ahead of the start of the 2022-23 season.

Lewis and former NBA guard Keith Bogans will join the team’s staff to help with player development.

The Pistons have hired former NBA players Rashard Lewis and Keith Bogans as assistant coaches/player development. — JD Shaw (@JShawNBA) September 23, 2022

Lewis, who won a title with the Miami Heat in the 2012-13 season, was a two-time All-Star during his playing career. He was a fantastic floor spacer at the forward position, and he had multiple seasons when he was playing for the Seattle Supersonics where he averaged more than 20.0 points per game.

For his career, Lewis averaged 14.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 38.6 percent from beyond the arc.

The Pistons clearly believe that professionals like Lewis and Bogans will help them develop their young core this season.

Detroit has former No. 1 overall pick Cade Cunningham running the show after he impressed as a rookie in the 2021-22 season. He will have another high draft pick joining him in the backcourt this season, as the Pistons selected guard Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 overall selection in the 2022 NBA Draft.

After a few down seasons, the Pistons could be a team to sneak into the playoffs in the 2022-23 campaign if all of their young guys continue to improve. That’s where Lewis and Bogans will have a big role in helping them adjust to the NBA and work on their games.

Heat fans didn’t get to see the best of Lewis in his NBA career, as he played his final two seasons with the franchise. That being said, he was a solid bench piece, appearing in 115 games (15 starts) for the team.

Lewis averaged 4.8 points and 2.0 rebounds per game during his time in Miami. He was among several veterans who were important cogs on the Heat bench behind the Big 3 of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh.