Report: Chris Silva expected to sign another 10-day deal with Miami Heat
- Updated: January 20, 2022
The Miami Heat will likely be keeping big man Chris Silva around for a while longer, as he is expected to sign another 10-day contract with the team.
Chris Silva’s 10-day contract expired following last night’s game. The expectation is Silva will sign a third 10-day contract with the Heat tomorrow to return as a COVID-19 replacement with Tyler Herro in protocols.
— Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 20, 2022
Silva got his start with the Heat during the 2019-20 season. In that season, he played in 44 games and averaged 3.0 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. He started the following season with Miami, but was traded to the Sacramento Kings prior to the trade deadline.
Silva found his way back to Miami earlier this season and has suited up in seven games so far. He’s averaging 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in 9.0 minutes per game. Though Silva plays a minor role in the Heat’s lineup, he has proven to have the toughness and determination that the team looks for in its players.
On top of that, the fact that he spent time with the Heat earlier in his NBA career has likely made it far easier for him to get up to speed on how things are currently done within the franchise.
The Heat have been on a rather dominant tear in their recent games. They’ve won six of their last seven games and are currently within striking distance of the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Up next, the Heat will take on the Atlanta Hawks, who have lost five of their last seven games.
As for Silva, he will surely be happy to get another contract with the Heat. It will be interesting to see how much longer he remains in Miami as the season progresses.
