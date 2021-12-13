Report: Chicago Bulls big man tests positive for COVID-19 after playing in game vs. Miami Heat

COVID-19 issues have ravaged the Chicago Bulls lately, and the team recently had another player test positive.

In this case, it’s big man Alize Johnson who reportedly returned the latest positive test for Chicago.

This could impact the Miami Heat. Johnson was on the floor for several minutes during Miami’s matchup with Chicago on Saturday.

Alize Johnson played 4:44 off the bench against the Heat on Saturday. https://t.co/BEUSlD7s3p — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 13, 2021

This story will probably be worth keeping an eye on throughout the week. The Heat are obviously hoping to avoid any further virus-related setbacks.

COVID-19 issues are spreading throughout multiple pro sports leagues, and the situation seems to be getting worse. The NBA in particular seems to have a legitimate problem on its hands.

It remains to be seen if there will be a pause at some point in this NBA season, but it sounds like that possibility might be on the table.

From a league source: "There's gonna be a pause at some point. Just a matter of when." — Five Reasons Sports (@5ReasonsSports) December 13, 2021

For now, the Heat have no choice but to stay focused on the task at hand. The squad’s next matchup will come Monday against a really pesky Cleveland Cavaliers squad.

The Cavs have been one of the biggest surprises of the season so far in the NBA. Despite playing a very tough schedule to this point, Cleveland has a 16-12 record and seems like a legitimate playoff contender in the Eastern Conference.

Monday’s game could end up being a tricky matchup for Miami. It’s a road game for the Heat, so that adds another dicey element. Miami is hoping to come away with a victory and extend its win streak to three games.