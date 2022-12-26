Report: Bam Adebayo to miss Miami Heat game vs. Minnesota Timberwolves with illness

The Miami Heat will be without star big man Bam Adebayo on Monday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 25-year-old appears to be dealing with an illness, so he’ll miss the matchup. It’ll be his fourth absence of the season.

Jimmy Butler, meanwhile, is questionable for the contest.

Bam (non COVID illness) out for Heat against Wolves tonight. Butler questionable with ankle — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) December 26, 2022

The Heat haven’t been without Adebayo very often this season, which is a positive trend overall. Unfortunately, Monday’s game will be an exception to that trend, which means Miami’s iffy depth at the center position will be tested.

Adebayo has averaged 20.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game this season while shooting 53.2 percent from the field. Of course, he’s also made a major impact on the defensive end.

With Adebayo out, the Heat are certainly hoping that Butler will be able to play. The six-time All-Star has already missed 12 games this season, and Miami is hoping that number won’t get bigger on Monday.

Butler is averaging 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game this season on 52.9 percent shooting from the field and 37.2 percent shooting from beyond the arc.

Although the Heat have lost two straight games, they’ve won four of their last six. They’re 16-17 on the season and can reach .500 again with a win against Minnesota on Monday.

Miami would make the postseason if the season ended today by virtue of the play-in tournament. The Heat currently hold the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference despite their losing record.

The truth is that the Heat could probably sleepwalk through the remainder of the regular season and still be in the mix for a play-in spot, but a more appealing outcome for the team would be to earn an outright playoff bid. As fans know, the Heat would have to finish no worse than sixth in the East in order to avoid the play-in.

Miami is currently just 1.5 games back of the No. 6 seed (which is held by the New York Knicks), so getting there seems like a realistic goal for the squad. Time will tell if the Heat can figure out a winning formula with the roster they currently have.