Report: Atlanta Hawks switch up roster hours before game vs. Miami Heat

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly are signing guard Vit Krejci on a two-way contract ahead of Friday night’s game against the Miami Heat.

Krejci has been playing in the G League for the Iowa Wolves. In the G League last season, Krejci averaged 9.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game across three contests.

He appeared in a Showcase Cup game this season, scoring five points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field. He added two rebounds and six assists. Krejci should give Atlanta some depth at the guard position.

In a corresponding move, Atlanta waived rookie forward Miles Norris.

Norris, who went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, had not played in a game for the Hawks this season. He spent his time in the G League playing for Atlanta’s affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

This season, Norris is averaging 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 16 games in the G League (14 starts). He’s struggled a bit shooting the ball, knocking down just 40.8 percent of his shots from the field and 29.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Atlanta seems to be opting for experience with this move, as Krejci has played 59 games at the NBA level, including 29 for the Hawks last season.

In the 2022-23 season with Atlanta, Krejci averaged 1.2 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 5.7 minutes per game. He played more in the 2021-22 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That season, Krejci appeared in 30 games (making eight starts) and averaged 23.0 minutes per game. He showed that he can contribute at the NBA level, averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 32.7 percent from 3-point range.

It will be interesting to see if Krejci ends up getting playing time with the Hawks this season. Atlanta is 12-15 so far, but it has won back-to-back games heading into Friday’s matchup with the Heat.

Atlanta is currently the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat, on the other hand, are the No. 6 seed in the East and hoping to make a run with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo back in the lineup.

The Heat and Hawks are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST at Kaseya Center in Miami.