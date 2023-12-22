Miami Heat News

Report: Atlanta Hawks switch up roster hours before game vs. Miami Heat

peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
Peter Dewey
3 Min Read
Vit Krejci Atlanta Hawks
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Atlanta Hawks reportedly are signing guard Vit Krejci on a two-way contract ahead of Friday night’s game against the Miami Heat.

Krejci has been playing in the G League for the Iowa Wolves. In the G League last season, Krejci averaged 9.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game across three contests.

He appeared in a Showcase Cup game this season, scoring five points on 2-of-3 shooting from the field. He added two rebounds and six assists. Krejci should give Atlanta some depth at the guard position.

In a corresponding move, Atlanta waived rookie forward Miles Norris.

Norris, who went undrafted in the 2023 NBA Draft, had not played in a game for the Hawks this season. He spent his time in the G League playing for Atlanta’s affiliate, the College Park Skyhawks.

This season, Norris is averaging 9.4 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 16 games in the G League (14 starts). He’s struggled a bit shooting the ball, knocking down just 40.8 percent of his shots from the field and 29.6 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Atlanta seems to be opting for experience with this move, as Krejci has played 59 games at the NBA level, including 29 for the Hawks last season.

In the 2022-23 season with Atlanta, Krejci averaged 1.2 points, 0.9 rebounds and 0.6 assists in 5.7 minutes per game. He played more in the 2021-22 season with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

That season, Krejci appeared in 30 games (making eight starts) and averaged 23.0 minutes per game. He showed that he can contribute at the NBA level, averaging 6.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while shooting 32.7 percent from 3-point range.

It will be interesting to see if Krejci ends up getting playing time with the Hawks this season. Atlanta is 12-15 so far, but it has won back-to-back games heading into Friday’s matchup with the Heat.

Atlanta is currently the No. 10 seed in the Eastern Conference. The Heat, on the other hand, are the No. 6 seed in the East and hoping to make a run with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo back in the lineup.

The Heat and Hawks are scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. EST at Kaseya Center in Miami.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
peter2dewey@yahoo.com'
By Peter Dewey
Peter is a graduate of Quinnipiac University where he covered the MAAC and college basketball for three years. He has worked for NBC Sports, the Connecticut Sun and the Meriden Record-Journal covering basketball and other major sports. Follow him on Twitter @peterdewey2.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Tyler Herro gifts shoes, clothes, autographed jerseys and $1,000 gift cards for kids at Nike store
Miami Heat News
Gordon Hayward Charlotte Hornets
Report: Miami Heat listed as betting favorites to be Gordon Hayward’s next team
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Negative Jimmy Butler update headlines latest round of Miami Heat news
Miami Heat News
Gordon Hayward Charlotte Hornets
NBA executive links Gordon Hayward to Miami Heat
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?