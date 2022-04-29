Report: 5 Miami Heat players miss team practice on Friday

The Miami Heat had five players miss practice on Friday as they prepare for the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker did not practice while dealing with different ailments. Butler and Lowry missed the team’s Game 5 win over the Atlanta Hawks with injuries.

While it isn’t the greatest sign for Miami, it’s worth noting that the team still has several days to prepare for Game 1 against the Sixers. The Heat and Sixers are scheduled to kick off their series on Monday, May 2.

All five players have been crucial for the Heat this season, as Lowry, Butler and Tucker are starters, and Herro is likely going to win the league’s Sixth Man of the Year award. Martin has become an important role player for Miami this season and appeared in all five games in the Hawks series.

With Butler and Lowry out in Game 5 against the Hawks, Victor Oladipo had a huge performance with 23 points. He could be one of the players Miami relies on if any of the five players that missed practice are unable to play on Monday.

The Sixers got out to a 3-0 lead on the Toronto Raptors in the first round, but they lost back-to-back games before finally winning Game 6 in Toronto on Thursday night.

The Heat and Sixers split their season series 2-2 this year.

Miami could be in a tough spot if Butler or Lowry can’t suit up, but the team has shown all season long it can weather the storm with key players out of the lineup.