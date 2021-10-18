Report: 3 Miami Heat players miss team practice due to illness

Three Miami Heat players missed practice on Monday as they deal with cold-like symptoms.

Udonis Haslem, Markieff Morris, and Dewayne Dedmon not with Heat today at practice due to cold-like symptoms. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) October 18, 2021

Miami is getting ready to start its regular season on Thursday. It will host the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Markieff Morris and Dewayne Dedmon figure to be key bench players in the team’s rotation this season while it seems like Udonis Haslem will once again see little time throughout the campaign.

Last season, the Heat were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Bucks. After reaching the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season, the team is hoping to make it back there once again this season.

The acquisition of Kyle Lowry is a move that should help the Heat improve greatly this season, but there are lots of other great teams in the Eastern Conference.

Only time will tell how far the Heat end up making it in the 2021-22 campaign.