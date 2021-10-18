 Report: 3 Miami Heat players miss team practice due to illness - Heat Nation
Markieff Morris Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Three Miami Heat players missed practice on Monday as they deal with cold-like symptoms.

Miami is getting ready to start its regular season on Thursday. It will host the defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks.

Markieff Morris and Dewayne Dedmon figure to be key bench players in the team’s rotation this season while it seems like Udonis Haslem will once again see little time throughout the campaign.

Last season, the Heat were swept in the first round of the playoffs by the Bucks. After reaching the NBA Finals in the 2019-20 season, the team is hoping to make it back there once again this season.

The acquisition of Kyle Lowry is a move that should help the Heat improve greatly this season, but there are lots of other great teams in the Eastern Conference.

Only time will tell how far the Heat end up making it in the 2021-22 campaign.

