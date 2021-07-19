- Report: 3 Miami Heat players make Nigeria’s final 12-man Olympic roster
Report: 3 Miami Heat players make Nigeria’s final 12-man Olympic roster
- Updated: July 19, 2021
The Nigerian men’s national team released its roster for the Olympics in Tokyo, Japan and three Miami Heat players have made the team.
Gabe Vincent, KZ Okpala and Precious Achiuwa were all selected to the final 12-man roster for the Olympics.
After about a month camping exercise in Sacramento and Las Vegas, D'Tigers head coach, Mike Brown selected Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves), Miami Heat’s trio of Gabe Vincent, KZ Okpala and Precious Achiuwa. pic.twitter.com/Q6r1fogvE3
— #NBBF (@nbbfonline) July 19, 2021
The biggest name for the Heat is Achiuwa, as he was the team’s first-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft.
Still, Okpala and Vincent are two younger players that could play themselves into roles next season if the Heat decide to revamp their roster.
Achiuwa had a solid rookie season for Miami, as he averaged 5.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game across 61 appearances.
The Nigerian national team shocked the world when it upset Team USA in an exhibition match.
Vincent was the star in that game as he scored 21 points on 6-of-9 shooting, including 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point range.
Nigeria will take on the Australian national team on Sunday, July 25 in their first game of group play.
