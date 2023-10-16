Miami Heat News

Private Tyler Herro text messages get leaked, reveals true intentions with Miami Heat

Robert Marvi
3 Min Read
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat spent this summer looking to acquire perennial All-Star guard Damian Lillard, and they likely thought they would end up with him, as did much of the rest of the NBA.

Guard Tyler Herro’s name often came up as a player who was going to be jettisoned for Lillard. But in text messages that were just leaked, Herro said he wanted to stay in Miami and get the team and the city a championship ring alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.

Last season, the Heat had major issues during the regular season. They finished with a mediocre 44-38 record and were the only team to average under 110 points a game, which led many to predict instant death for them in the play-in tournament.

But they won their final play-in tournament contest, then upset the heavily favored Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. Miami’s magic carpet ride ended in the NBA Finals when it lost to the Denver Nuggets in five games, and it was clear the team needed a major blood transfusion of offensive firepower.

Lillard was seen as the player who could get the job done in that regard. But in late September, the Portland Trail Blazers sent him to the Bucks, who are now considered by many to be the favorites to win the championship.

Veteran guard Jrue Holiday was sent to Portland in the Lillard trade and immediately made available, but to add insult to injury, the Heat also missed out on Holiday, as he ended up with the rival Boston Celtics.

The Heat will now need to depend on internal improvement from young players such as big man Nikola Jovic and rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. in order to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference. They will also need to find a way to regain their 3-point shooting prowess — they were 27th in 3-point shooting percentage last season but were first in that category the year prior.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
By Robert Marvi
Robert is a native of Santa Monica, Calif. and a graduate of the University of California, Santa Barbara. He has been an avid NBA fan since he was a little kid in the mid '90s, and during that time he has lived through the Alonzo Mourning, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James era of Heat basketball. He feels strongly that the NBA and sports aren't just entertainment, but also a means for learning life lessons.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Giannis Antetokounmpo Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo gets real on Milwaukee Bucks being in disbelief after playoff loss to Miami Heat
Miami Heat News
Drew Peterson Miami Heat
Report: Miami Heat waive 2 players as 2023-24 roster continues to take shape
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro
Report: Miami Heat sitting out numerous key players vs. San Antonio Spurs
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler points to one thing he wouldn’t give up for a year to win an NBA title
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?