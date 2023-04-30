Patrick Ewing takes jab at Miami Heat while sharing fondest memory of team’s rivalry with New York Knicks

The Miami Heat are set to face the New York Knicks for only the second time in the playoffs in the past 20 years. Of course, many fans remember that the two teams shared an intense rivalry back in the late 1990s.

Prior to the series opener on Sunday afternoon between the two teams, Knicks legend Patrick Ewing spoke about that rivalry and what he anticipates will happen in the second-round bout between the teams.

Asked what his fondest memory of the Heat-Knicks feud is, the iconic center wasted no time reminding the Heat faithful of New York’s mastery over Miami.

“Well, that’s easy,” Ewing told Fox Sports. “We beat them more than they beat us. We were two teams that were mirror images of each other. It really was a great rivalry, and there was zero love lost. We didn’t like each other.”

As the Hall of Famer alluded to, there were plenty of similarities between the Heat and Knicks more than 20 years ago.

Both were Eastern Conference powerhouses whose cornerstones were Georgetown University products. Those players (Ewing and Alonzo Mourning) secured multiple All-Star berths and were feared on both ends of the court. In addition, the squads were well-coached teams, with Pat Riley helming Miami and Jeff Van Gundy leading New York.

The playoff rivalry began in the 1997 playoffs, as the organizations faced off against one another in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Miami prevailed in that series, winning after seven hard-fought games and earning the right to face the eventual champion Chicago Bulls in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The following three years saw the archrivals duke it out in the postseason. Unfortunately for the Heat, the Knicks won all of those matchups. Each of those series went the distance again, highlighting how competitive the battles were.

It would take 12 years before the Heat and Knicks met again on the big stage, as the 2012 playoffs saw the teams face off in the first round. Miami, led by its Big 3 of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh, beat the Knicks handily, winning in five games.

Now, the squads are at it once more. Interestingly, the Heat and Knicks are somewhat mirror images of each other once again, as the teams use physical brands of basketball and play at slow paces to wear down opponents.

Ewing has expressed excitement for the matchup and sent a message to his old team to make sure it takes care of business.

“I’m excited for this series,” Ewing stated. “Now we’ve got to do what the Knicks do.”

Game 1 is set for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. EST.