Omer Yurtseven’s agent says they’ll find new team that ‘values him’ after Miami Heat don’t extend qualifying offer

Across the NBA, teams can start negotiating with free agents on Friday, June 30, and everyone is waiting to see if the Miami Heat will make any big moves that will finally put them over the top.

They have decided not to extend a qualifying offer to big man Omer Yurtseven, and his agent said that as a result, this has been a “wasted year” for him.

Heat has not raised idea of signing Omer at minimum. Omer's agent, Keith Glass, said: "We're grateful we got a chance to be there. Disappointed with [Oct.] injury; it was kind of a wasted year for him. We'll try to find a place that values him and helps him reach his potential." https://t.co/mbu9ri0Ey6 — Barry Jackson (@flasportsbuzz) June 29, 2023

The Turkey native was undrafted, similar to Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin and Duncan Robinson, who all got playing time from head coach Erik Spoelstra and helped the team reach the NBA Finals this season.

Yurtseven averaged 12.6 minutes a game last season, his first in the league, and 9.2 minutes per contest this season. He started to display an occasional 3-point shot this year, and he was one of the few players on the roster who has legitimate size for the center position.

A lack of frontcourt size is one of the Heat’s biggest problems, and it was evident during the championship series versus Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. They signed 6-foot-11 Cody Zeller late in the season, but he got on the court for just 8.3 minutes a game during the playoffs.

Miami is reportedly interested in acquiring Christian Wood this offseason in an attempt to add some viable size up front. He averaged 16.6 points a game this season and is a legitimate 3-point shooting threat who could open up the floor for Jimmy Butler and others.

The team’s other big weakness is a lack of overall offense. It finished last in scoring during the regular season, and over the last few seasons, it has regularly fallen behind early in games against quality opponents, forcing it to expend lots of energy just to make things close by crunch time.

The big hope is that seven-time All-Star Damian Lillard ends up getting traded to the Heat. He has shown interest in joining the team, but nothing seems to be imminent.