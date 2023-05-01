New York Knicks announce huge status updates for Julius Randle and Jalen Brunson ahead of Game 2

The New York Knicks released major status updates on guard Jalen Brunson and forward Julius Randle ahead of Tuesday’s Game 2 against the Miami Heat.

Both Brunson (sore ankle) and Randle (sprained ankle) are listed as questionable.

Knicks say Julius Randle (sprained ankle) and Jalen Brunson (sore ankle) are questionable for Game 2. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) May 1, 2023

Randle, who re-injured his ankle in Game 5 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers, missed the Knicks’ Game 1 loss to Miami.

An All-Star this season, Randle led the Knicks in scoring and rebounding during the regular season. Without him, the team went with former lottery pick Obi Toppin in the starting lineup in Game 1.

Toppin finished Game 1 with 18 points on 7-of-15 shooting from the field (4-for-11 from beyond the arc), eight rebounds and one steal.

Brunson, who played in Game 1 and was the Knicks’ second-leading scorer with 25 points, appears to have injured his ankle in that game. New York’s big-ticket signing this past offseason had 25 points, five rebounds and seven assists on Sunday.

If Brunson sits, the Knicks would likely start guard Immanuel Quickley in his place. Quickley, who was a candidate for the Sixth Man of the Year Award this season, played well as a starter in the 2022-23 campaign.

The University of Kentucky product averaged 22.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists in 21 games as a starter this season.

The Knicks have already squandered home-court advantage by losing at Madison Square Garden in Game 1, and they could be in trouble if Brunson and Randle are unable to go against the Heat in Game 2.

Miami is also banged up, as Tyler Herro and Victor Oladipo are out of the lineup. Star Jimmy Butler is also dealing with an ankle injury that limited him in the final minutes of the team’s Game 1 win on Sunday.

The Heat reportedly are preparing to be without Butler in Tuesday’s Game 2 matchup even though he finished out Game 1 after being injured.

The bright side for both teams is that Game 3 of this series isn’t until Saturday, so each squad will have three days of rest between Game 2 and Game 3.

The Knicks and Heat are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Tuesday, May 2 from Madison Square Garden in New York.