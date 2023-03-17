New Miami Dolphins star Jalen Ramsey reveals he was a Miami Heat fan during the LeBron James era

The Miami Dolphins recently added star cornerback Jalen Ramsey via trade this offseason, and while this will be his first time playing for a team from Miami, it is not as though Ramsey isn’t familiar with the strong sports culture in the city.

The star corner recently revealed that he was a fan of the Miami Heat during their iconic Big 3 era with LeBron James.

Lol fun fact: what’s crazy is growing up I was a Miami Hurricane fan… I used to visit & all then they didn’t offer me so I started to hate everything Miami & went to FSU 😂 Then I was a Miami heat fan when Bron was there of course & now I’m a Dolphin fan! 😂 LIFE! — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) March 17, 2023

Without a doubt, there were a lot of reasons why the Heat picked up tons of fans during that era. James, Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade made up one of the most talented trios in the history of the NBA.

Together, the three superstars led the Heat to four straight NBA Finals appearances and two NBA championships. The level of dominance was something that many NBA fans had not seen for quite some time, and Miami’s Big 3 era played a major role in changing the trajectory of the league.

Even today, the impact of the Big 3 era in Miami can still be felt as many stars across the league look to join forces with one another to try to win championships.

As for Ramsey, he is certainly hoping to win at least one championship with the Dolphins. He was acquired by the Dolphins in exchange for a third-round draft pick and tight end Hunter Long.

He is going to enter a defensive backfield unit that is already filled with lots of talent thanks to corner Xavien Howard and rising star Jevon Holland.

In fact, Ramsey recently said that the Dolphins are the “best group” that he’s been a part of so far in his NFL career. That certainly means quite a lot considering he advanced to the AFC Championship in 2018 with the Jacksonville Jaguars and won a Super Bowl in 2022 with the Los Angeles Rams.

Surely, the hope is that he will be able to continue that level of success now that he is a member of the Dolphins.

As for the team overall, it finally ended its playoff drought last season. Unfortunately, the Dolphins lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Buffalo Bills. A major reason why was because quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had to miss the game due to a concussion.