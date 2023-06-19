- NBA insider names Caleb Martin as Miami Heat’s best asset
- Updated: June 19, 2023
NBA insider Bobby Marks named forward Caleb Martin as the Miami Heat’s best asset.
What is the Heat’s best asset, considering age, contract?
“Caleb Martin.”@BobbyMarks42
— Five Reasons Sports 🏀🏈⚾️🏒⚽️ (@5ReasonsSports) June 19, 2023
Miami signed Martin to an absolute steal of a contract last offseason, keeping him with the team through the 2023-24 season. Martin also has a player option for the 2024-25 campaign. He’s slated to make just over $6.8 million this season.
It makes sense that teams would be interested in Martin because of his team-friendly deal and ability to play at a high level on both ends of the floor.
The Heat relied on Martin heavily in the playoffs with Tyler Herro (broken hand) out of the lineup for the majority of the postseason.
Martin delivered for the Heat, especially in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics. In that series, he averaged 19.3 points per game while shooting 60.2 percent from the field and 48.9 percent from beyond the arc.
It wouldn’t make much sense for Miami to move on from Martin in a potential trade unless it netted them a player it couldn’t refuse. Martin is a perfect piece to have around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo because of his two-way ability.
Martin appeared in 71 regular season games for the Heat in the 2022-23 season. He started 49 of those games and averaged 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 46.4 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from beyond the arc.
The Heat were able to use Martin in multiple different lineups, especially after Kevin Love was acquired in the buyout market.
While Martin is an asset the Heat would like to retain, they may be more inclined to move a player like Kyle Lowry, who is entering the final season of his contract.
Lowry, a six-time All-Star and one-time NBA champion, has seen his production decline in Miami. Since he is due a major salary in the 2023-24 season, Miami may look to flip him – with an asset attached – to acquire a better player this offseason.
After Martin played so well in the playoffs in the 2022-23 season, he could be due for a major raise if he hits free agency after this season, but for now, he’s on one of the best value deals in the NBA.
