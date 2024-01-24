Miami Heat News

NBA insider expects Miami Heat to put in calls for Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale

Jason Simpson
3 Min Read
Dorian Finney-Smith Brooklyn Nets
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat recently caught the attention of the NBA world by striking a deal with the Charlotte Hornets for Terry Rozier, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the franchise is done making trades.

With some time remaining before the trade deadline this season, the door is still open for the Heat and other contenders to make improvements.

The Brooklyn Nets have a couple of intriguing pieces in players like Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale, and The Athletic’s William Guillory thinks it’s probably safe to assume that the Heat will be putting in calls for players of that nature.

“Along with everyone else in playoff contention, I’m sure they’ll be putting in phone calls to Brooklyn for guys like Dorian Finney-Smith and Royce O’Neale,” wrote Guillory.

Finney-Smith, 30, has what it takes to be a solid 3-and-D piece for a contending team. This season, he’s shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc and averaging 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

O’Neale, also 30, is another intriguing 3-and-D option. His shooting clips are down a bit this season, but he’s still shooting 35.6 percent from deep and has a career mark of 38.0 percent from 3. He’s averaging 7.1 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest this season.

Players with 3-and-D capabilities are exceptionally important in today’s NBA, and teams can never have too many of them. The Heat haven’t exactly been monsters at executing trades in recent years, but given their deal for Rozier this week, perhaps they’re turning a new leaf.

Miami is 24-19 so far this season, good enough for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference. It’s common knowledge now that the Heat can never be counted out regardless of their status entering the postseason, but they’d certainly love to avoid the play-in tournament this season if possible.

Meanwhile, the Nets are just 17-26, and while they are still within striking distance of play-in range in the East, they may be better suited to trade some pieces away at the deadline and collect some new assets in the process.

The deadline is set for Feb. 8 this season. There has been plenty of activity around the NBA already this month, but the drama could only be in its early stages depending on how the coming weeks unfold.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
By Jason Simpson
Jason has covered the NBA for multiple years and has plenty of memories involving the Miami Heat. He expects there will be winning basketball in South Florida for years to come.

Heat Nation Buzz

Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Terry Rozier, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo
Miami Heat stars offer immediate reactions to Terry Rozier trade
Miami Heat News
Kyle Lowry Miami Heat
Kyle Lowry’s latest social media activity might indicate he’s done with Miami Heat
Miami Heat News
Kyle Lowry Miami Heat
Miami Heat insider says resolution with Kyle Lowry could come as early as this week
Miami Heat News
Udonis Haslem Miami Heat
Paul Pierce refutes claim that Udonis Haslem’s jersey retirement with Miami Heat was earned: ‘This one given’
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?