NBA announces details for Miami Heat-Atlanta Hawks play-in game

The 2022-23 regular season has been a disappointment for the Miami Heat, but it is nearly in the past now, and they must move forward while getting ready for the play-in tournament.

They will host the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament on Tuesday, April 11, and the Eastern Conference matchups for the play-in tourney are all set.

The Eastern Conference matchups for the 2023 AT&T Play-In Tournament are set. More information will be provided as the Western Conference matchups and schedule are finalized.

If Miami wins on Tuesday, it will roll into the NBA playoffs as the seventh seed. Otherwise, it will host the winner of Wednesday’s Chicago Bulls-Toronto Raptors contest on Friday with the eighth seed in the conference at stake.

Coming into this season, the Heat were hoping to build off a strong 2021-22 campaign in which they finished with the best record in the East and came within a whisker of reaching the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

But the Heat have struggled to sustain any extended momentum all season long, and many of their troubles are on the offensive end, as they’re the lowest-scoring team in the NBA and only one averaging less than 110 points per game this season.

Over the previous few seasons, the 3-point shot had been one of their biggest weapons. But this season, they are just 27th in 3-point shooting percentage.

Miami’s problems are widespread and not limited to one player. While point guard Kyle Lowry has been a big culprit due to a big decline in his production, Tyler Herro’s accuracy has also dipped a bit. Duncan Robinson is no longer the sniper he used to be, and the team has lacked functional size in its frontcourt.

The Hawks, who reached the Eastern Conference Finals two years ago, have also been a disappointment, but they shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Although Trae Young’s shooting percentages have fallen considerably from where they were last season, he is always a threat to go on a scoring binge, and backcourt mate Dejounte Murray is a threat in multiple facets of the game.

The Heat’s final regular season game will be on Sunday when they host the Orlando Magic.