Miami Heat News

Multiple players linked to Miami Heat land with other Eastern Conference contenders on same day

orel.dizon@gmail.com'
Orel Dizon
3 Min Read
Pat Riley Miami Heat

The Miami Heat may be on their way to a forgettable offseason. After missing out on Damian Lillard, the team was linked to Jrue Holiday and Cameron Payne, only to see both players land with rival organizations.

Holiday is reportedly set to land with the Boston Celtics, who are sending Malcolm Brogdon, Robert Williams III and draft capital to the Portland Trail Blazers in exchange.

Meanwhile, Payne is reportedly signing with the franchise that grabbed Lillard — the Milwaukee Bucks — on a one-year deal.

Miami’s offseason plans seemingly hinged on nabbing a superstar who expressed his desire to be traded to the Heat. Unfortunately for the Heat, Blazers general manager Joe Cronin didn’t send his franchise cornerstone to Miami.

After the Lillard deal was consummated, Holiday reportedly crossed Miami’s radar. The star guard would have been a major addition for the Heat. However, nothing came out of it, although it is unclear how hard Miami’s front office pursued a trade (if at all).

As for Payne, the veteran point guard would have bolstered the Heat’s backcourt depth, which is why the buzz linking him to the team made sense. But by some twist of fate, Miami lost to the Bucks again.

It remains to be seen how the Heat front office will recover from the supposed failed roster moves. The free agent market ran dry while Miami waited for clarity on the Lillard situation, and the Heat have seemingly yet to address losing Gabe Vincent and Max Strus. However, Tyler Herro’s return from injury and the signing of Josh Richardson should help in those areas.

Miami could also turn to its young prospects, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Nikola Jovic, to assume some of the minutes that would have presumably been given to the team’s big targets this offseason.

Only time will tell if the Heat can replicate their 2022-23 season and make their way back to the NBA Finals. That may prove to be more difficult this time around as the competition appears to have gotten stronger.

TAGGED: , , , , ,
Share This Article
orel.dizon@gmail.com'
By Orel Dizon
Orel writes all day, everyday. During the day, he writes and does research to complete his master's degree in education. During the night, he writes about the league he has loved since the '90s: the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Damian Lillard
NBA world commends Joe Cronin and Portland Trail Blazers for not settling with Miami Heat
Miami Heat News
Udonis Haslem
Gabe Vincent recalls Udonis Haslem cussing out Miami Heat and throwing chair in NBA bubble
Miami Heat News
Joe Cronin Blazers
Joe Cronin to himself during Damian Lillard saga: ‘Eliminate the emotion…don’t settle’
Miami Heat News
Bam Adebayo
Bam Adebayo says 3-point shot will become bigger part of his game in 2023-24 NBA season
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?