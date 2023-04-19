Milwaukee Bucks upgrade Giannis Antetokounmpo’s status ahead of Game 2 vs. Miami Heat

After previously being listed as doubtful, Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo is now listed as questionable for his team’s Game 2 contest against the Miami Heat on Wednesday night.

Wesley Matthews, who played 18 minutes in Game 1, is listed as out for the game.

Antetokounmpo is dealing with a lower back injury that he suffered in Game 1 on Sunday. The seven-time All-Star only played 11 minutes in that contest, recording just six points and three rebounds.

His absence is one of the main reasons why the Heat were able to pull off a 130-117 victory.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra and the rest of his staff have undoubtedly been preparing for the two-time league MVP to play in this game and will surely be ready if he does indeed end up suiting up.

Miami is also dealing with an injury to one of its own key players. Guard Tyler Herro is dealing with a broken hand and would need his squad to make the NBA Finals to have a shot at returning this season.

Should Antetokounmpo be out for Game 2, much of the scoring load would likely fall on the shoulders of Khris Middleton. Though Middleton missed much of the regular season due to injury issues, he dropped 33 points on 12-for-20 shooting on Sunday.

Miami and Milwaukee have now faced off against each other in the NBA Playoffs in three of the past four years.

The Heat came out on top in the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2020, when the league had to finish its season in a protected bubble. The Bucks got their revenge the following season by sweeping the Heat in the first round of the playoffs.

It’ll be interesting to see who wins this year’s battle between the two teams. Regardless of what happens on Wednesday night, the Heat have already stolen home-court advantage for the time being.

They’re surely expecting their fans to show up ready to rock on Saturday night, which is when Game 3 will take place in Miami at Kaseya Center.

Miami was on fire from 3-point range on Sunday and will need to keep that up on Wednesday if it wants to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.