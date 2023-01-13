Michael Beasley speaks on his impact: ‘If you pay attention to how I play, that’s how the NBA plays today’

Former Miami Heat forward Michael Beasley believes that he could still have an impact in the NBA based on how the game is played today.

Beasley, an athletic wing that could shoot the 3-ball, has not played in the NBA since the 2018-19 season.

“If you pay attention to how I play, that’s how the NBA plays today,” he said. “I stay in shape and play everyday. If I get the call, I can definitely make an impact. The NBA is on some s—. Donovan [Mitchell] scored 71, Luka [Doncic] 50, LeBron [James] still scoring 40. The game is wide open. When I was playing, the game was about defense. It is about holding teams to 75, 80, 90 points. Now it’s like a rodeo.”

The Heat took Beasley with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft out of Kansas State University. He spent his first two seasons in Miami and bounced around to several teams in his NBA career, returning to Miami for another two seasons starting in the 2013-14 campaign.

Beasley had stints with the Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, Houston Rockets, Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers.

While he may not have lived up to the expectations as the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, Beasley still averaged 12.4 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game in his NBA career.

The NBA has certainly seen offense increase over the last few seasons, and it has changed a bunch since Beasley entered the league back in the 2008-09 season.

The 3-point shot has really changed the game, as team’s want players who can space the floor at virtually every position. Beasley, a career 34.9 percent shooter from 3, fits that mold.

Even though he never turned into a star, Beasley could score at all three levels, something that is coveted from wings and forwards in today’s NBA.

Beasley’s ability to play multiple positions because of his size and length would also be coveted by teams if he were to enter the league now. It’s still possible that the veteran could find his way back into the NBA at some point this season.

Beasley last played in the NBA during the 2018-19 season for the Lakers. He appeared in 26 games for the team that season, making two starts, and averaged 7.0 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist per game while shooting 49.0 percent from the field.

It will be interesting to see if the former Heat forward gets another shot in the NBA. He’s still just 34 years old and could have a chance to play for a team if there is an injury to a wing player this season.