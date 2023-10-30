Miami Heat News

Miami Heat’s rotation vs. Milwaukee Bucks takes potential turn with latest injury news

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Josh Richardson Miami Heat
Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat guard Josh Richardson returned to practice with the team on Monday.

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said that Richardson will be a game-time decision for Monday’s matchup against Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Additionally, Spoelstra revealed that forward Caleb Martin — who hasn’t played since the team’s season opener against the Detroit Pistons on Oct. 25  — will likely be out with knee pain.

It also sounds like the status of big man Bam Adebayo is up in the air heading into Monday’s game.

The Heat’s official injury report includes five players.

The Richardson news is certainly encouraging and perhaps a bit unexpected.

Richardson played in two preseason games for the Heat, and his most productive one came against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 10. The 30-year-old dropped seven points, four rebounds, three assists and came up with one steal in a game the Heat went on to win by a final score of 113-109. In addition, Richardson converted three of his seven shots from the field, including one of his three 3-point attempts.

The wing rejoined the Heat this offseason on a two-year deal after spending the first four seasons of his pro career with the organization. He has played for six teams in the NBA — including the San Antonio Spurs, Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers — since the Heat drafted him with the No. 40 overall pick of the 2015 NBA Draft.

Across 65 games played and 10 starts, Richardson averaged 10.1 points, 2.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.1 steals per game while shooting 43.1 percent from the field during the 2022-23 regular season. He spent most of the regular season with the Spurs but was dealt to the New Orleans Pelicans in February.

Richardson’s absence could be particularly glaring against the Bucks if he is not feeling up to playing on Monday, considering he is a strong perimeter defender and Milwaukee point guard Damian Lillard is one of the best scorers at the point guard position in the NBA. As such, Heat fans should be hoping that Richardson will make his season debut with the team in Milwaukee.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks
Damian Lillard brushes off significance of Monday’s matchup vs. Miami Heat: ‘It’s just another game’
Miami Heat News
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Jaime Jaquez Jr.’s inspiring comments about having to guard Jayson Tatum and Anthony Edwards
Miami Heat News
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Tyler Herro admits he’s feeling some added motivation as Miami Heat prepare to face Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler
Minnesota Timberwolves fans rip Jimmy Butler apart after Miami Heat star gets ruled out for Saturday game
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?