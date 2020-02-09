Report: Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler Expected to Miss Game vs. Trail Blazers - Heat Nation

- Report: Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler Expected to Miss Game vs. Trail Blazers
- Justise Winslow Pens Heartfelt Goodbye to Miami Heat Organization, Teammates and Fans
- Report: Miami Heat Release Results of Jimmy Butler’s Latest MRI
- Miami Heat News: Andre Iguodala’s Latest Extension With Heat Contains Addendum
- Jae Crowder Dedicates Endearing Message to Heat Nation After Being Traded to Miami Heat
- Grading the Miami Heat’s 2020 NBA Trade Deadline Acquisitions
- Report: Miami Heat Interested in Tristan Thompson If He’s Bought Out by Cavs
- LeBron James Applauds Miami Heat for Signing Andre Iguodala
- Report: James Johnson Headed to Minnesota Timberwolves in Exchange for Gorgui Dieng
- Andre Iguodala Reveals Why He Chose Miami Heat Over Golden State Warriors
Report: Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler Expected to Miss Game vs. Trail Blazers
- Updated: February 9, 2020
On Sunday, Miami Heat fans may get their first opportunity to see the team’s new additions in action.
Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill, all of whom were acquired in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, will be available against the Portland Trail Blazers.
#MIAvsPOR UPDATE: Coach Spo says Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill will be available for tomorrow’s game vs the Blazers.
Tyler Herro (ankle) and Jimmy Butler (shoulder) both missed today’s practice. Coach Spo doesn’t expect them to play tomorrow.
— Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 9, 2020
Iguodala and Crowder are expected to give the Heat a couple of productive two-way role players. Both will also provide some veteran leadership and experience for a team that’s been heavily dependent on young players all season long.
Jimmy Butler appeared to injure his shoulder late in Miami’s 128-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. He left the game and had an MRI, which came back clean.
However, it appears the team may hold him out for a short amount of time just to be cautious. After all, he is the centerpiece of the Heat, not to mention their main leader.
Miami is coming off back-to-back losses, including a 105-97 setback at the hands of the Sacramento Kings on Friday. It sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, a full two games behind the third-place Boston Celtics and three games behind the Toronto Raptors.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login