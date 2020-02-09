Report: Tyler Herro and Jimmy Butler Expected to Miss Game vs. Trail Blazers - Heat Nation

On Sunday, Miami Heat fans may get their first opportunity to see the team’s new additions in action.

Andre Iguodala, Jae Crowder and Solomon Hill, all of whom were acquired in a trade with the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday, will be available against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Iguodala and Crowder are expected to give the Heat a couple of productive two-way role players. Both will also provide some veteran leadership and experience for a team that’s been heavily dependent on young players all season long.

Jimmy Butler appeared to injure his shoulder late in Miami’s 128-111 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. He left the game and had an MRI, which came back clean.

However, it appears the team may hold him out for a short amount of time just to be cautious. After all, he is the centerpiece of the Heat, not to mention their main leader.

Miami is coming off back-to-back losses, including a 105-97 setback at the hands of the Sacramento Kings on Friday. It sits in fourth place in the Eastern Conference, a full two games behind the third-place Boston Celtics and three games behind the Toronto Raptors.