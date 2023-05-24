Miami Heat update Gabe Vincent’s status for Game 5 vs. Boston Celtics

Miami Heat starting guard Gabe Vincent has been listed as questionable with a left ankle injury for Thursday night’s Game 5 against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Gabe Vincent (ankle) listed questionable for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@Underdog__NBA) May 24, 2023

Vincent suffered the injury during Game 4, and he went back to the locker room before eventually returning for Miami.

Gabe Vincent went to the locker room after twisting his ankle pic.twitter.com/0R1l1G8B6T — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) May 24, 2023

The Heat lost Game 4 at home, the team’s first home loss of the playoffs. If Vincent is unable to go in Game 5, veteran Kyle Lowry would likely replace him in the starting lineup.

Lowry is a proven veteran that started many games in the regular season for Miami, but the team would lack depth at the point guard spot behind him without Vincent in the rotation.

A pesky defender, Vincent has started all 15 playoff games that the Heat have had this season. He’s averaging 30.8 minutes per game and been crucial against Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Despite the injury in Game 4, Vincent still scored 17 points for the Heat. In Game 3, the 26-year-old had 29 points on 11-of-14 shooting, leading Miami to a blowout win over the Celtics.

For the entire playoffs, Vincent is averaging 13.1 points, 1.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 0.9 steals per game. He’s shooting 41.7 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the arc for the Heat. He’s taken on a bigger scoring role with Tyler Herro (broken hand) out of the lineup in the playoffs.

There’s certainly a chance that Vincent plays in Game 5, and it should be looked at as a positive sign that the Heat only listed him as questionable instead of doubtful for Thursday’s matchup.

Miami, who took a 3-0 series lead against Boston, is looking to advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons. No team in NBA history has come back from a 3-0 series deficit, so the Heat are in a good spot to knock off Boston and advance to the Finals.

The Heat are in Boston for Game 5, but they would return to Miami for Game 6 if the Celtics win on Thursday. Game 5 is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. EST from TD Garden.