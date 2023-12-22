Miami Heat News

Tyler Herro gifts shoes, clothes, autographed jerseys and $1,000 gift cards for kids at Nike store

Mike Battaglino
3 Min Read
Tyler Herro Miami Heat
Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Herro is spreading holiday cheer in a big way with the Miami Heat star reportedly handing out very generous gifts to numerous children.

In addition to the gift cards, the 23-year-old also reportedly handed out shoes, clothes and autographed jerseys.

Now in his fifth NBA season, Herro recently returned from a lengthy absence that was caused by an ankle injury. He has scored 53 points combined in two games after not playing since Nov. 8.

He returned on Monday along with Bam Adebayo, who had missed time with a hip injury. The Heat lost that game to the Minnesota Timberwolves but rebounded to defeat the Orlando Magic on Wednesday.

They are taking a 16-12 record into a home game against the Atlanta Hawks on Friday before hosting a Christmas night matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Herro has led the Heat in scoring in each of the games he has played since his return. He was injured in the first quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies in early November and sat out 18 games with a sprained right ankle.

The University of Kentucky product clearly has remained invested in the Heat after being the subject of trade rumors throughout this past offseason. He was not part of any deals for Damian Lillard, Jrue Holiday or Bradley Beal and is now Miami’s leading scorer at 23.6 points per game in 10 appearances.

Adebayo, who missed seven games with his recent ailment, is second at 22.0 points per game, with Jimmy Butler third on the team at 21.5 points per contest.

Herro’s return comes at a very opportune time for the Heat, who have been dealing with injuries throughout the campaign. In fact, Butler is expected to miss his second straight game and sixth of the season against the Hawks on Friday because of a left calf strain.

Miami has impressively remained a contender in the Eastern Conference playoff race and sits as the No. 7 seed entering play Thursday.

With Herro spreading some goodwill, the Heat should be entering the holiday season in a good frame of mind and poised for even more success as the 2023-24 NBA season moves along.

By Mike Battaglino
Mike is a veteran journalist who has covered the NBA for almost three decades. His introduction to the business included the legendary Heat-Knicks rivalry from the 1990s.

