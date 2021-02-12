- Report: Tyler Herro cleared to play for Miami Heat’s Saturday matchup vs. Utah Jazz
- Report: Miami Heat showing interest in Nemanja Bjelica
- Max Strus shares just how much confidence Jimmy Butler has in him
- Jamal Crawford praises Jimmy Butler: ‘He’s one of the best teammates I’ve ever had’
- Report: Miami Heat plan to increase seating capacity for next 4 home games
- Miami Heat news: Moe Harkless cleared to make return vs. Houston Rockets
- Jimmy Butler’s hilarious shout-out to Mark Wahlberg for theatrical flop vs. Knicks
- RJ Barrett gushes over ‘really smart’ Jimmy Butler after defending him past 2 games
- Western Conference scout says Miami Heat were ‘fluke’ last season, bubble was ‘perfect situation’ for them
- Report: Miami Heat provide concerning update on Goran Dragic’s latest injury
Report: Tyler Herro cleared to play for Miami Heat’s Saturday matchup vs. Utah Jazz
- Updated: February 12, 2021
Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro reportedly is cleared to play for the Heat in tomorrow’s game against the Utah Jazz.
Herro, who missed Thursday’s win over the Houston Rockets, had previously been in the league’s health and safety protocols.
Tyler Herro is CLEARED.
— Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) February 12, 2021
Per Heat: Tyler Herro accompanied the team to Salt Lake City last night for tomorrow night's game vs the Jazz and is no longer in the NBA's health and safety protocols.
— Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 12, 2021
This is big for Miami, as it is likely going to be without Goran Dragic for some or all of its road trip.
Herro has transitioned to a sixth man role for the Heat, but he is still having a solid season.
The University of Kentucky product is averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season.
Miami turned to two-way player Max Strus last night with Herro out of the lineup, and he delivered with 21 points.
Strus will likely return to a much smaller role with Herro expected to play against the Jazz.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login