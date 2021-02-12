Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro reportedly is cleared to play for the Heat in tomorrow’s game against the Utah Jazz.

Herro, who missed Thursday’s win over the Houston Rockets, had previously been in the league’s health and safety protocols.

Per Heat: Tyler Herro accompanied the team to Salt Lake City last night for tomorrow night's game vs the Jazz and is no longer in the NBA's health and safety protocols. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 12, 2021

This is big for Miami, as it is likely going to be without Goran Dragic for some or all of its road trip.

Herro has transitioned to a sixth man role for the Heat, but he is still having a solid season.

The University of Kentucky product is averaging 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game this season.

Miami turned to two-way player Max Strus last night with Herro out of the lineup, and he delivered with 21 points.

Strus will likely return to a much smaller role with Herro expected to play against the Jazz.