Report: Miami Heat Two-Way Player Wins Most Improved Player Award

Miami Heat two-way guard Gabe Vincent was named the 2019-20 NBA G League Most Improved Player on Monday.

Introducing the 2019-20 @nbagleague MOST IMPROVED PLAYER OF THE YEAR…👏 @MiamiHEAT #TwoWayPlayer Gabe Vincent tallied 129 3-Pointers on the season while averaging 20.9 PPG 🔥 READ >> https://t.co/L97Nb0vGMI pic.twitter.com/Y8OgDGOYXj — Sioux Falls Skyforce (@SFSkyforce) June 22, 2020

This season, Vincent split time between the Stockton Kings, the affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, and the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat’s affiliate.

The 24-year-old averaged 20.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 40.3 percent from 3 in the G League this season. As for last season, he averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 29.1 percent shooting from 3-point range.

Vincent signed his two-way deal with the Heat in January and has averaged 2.0 points in 6.9 minutes per game with the team so far this season. His best game with the Heat came against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 5, when he played 17 minutes and scored nine points.

This is the first time in Skyforce franchise history that one of their players has won this award.