- Report: Miami Heat Two-Way Player Wins Most Improved Player Award
- Report: Miami Heat Could Exceed 17-Player Limit If They Lose Someone Due to COVID-19
- Video: Gabrielle Union Gives Dwyane Wade Insane Gift for Father’s Day
- Report: Houston Rockets Interested in Signing Former Miami Heat Success Story
- Zaire Wade Dedicates Emotional Post to Dwyane Wade on Father’s Day
- Report: NBA Restart in Severe Jeopardy After Latest Warning From Florida Department of Health
- Dwyane Wade Creates ’Junetwentieth’ Holiday to Celebrate Anniversary of 2 Miami Heat Championships
- Bam Adebayo Says Life In Bubble Will Be Better Than Months ‘We Couldn’t Play Basketball’
- Video: Jimmy Butler Looks Back on Incident at Walmart When Child Called Him N—-r
- Daryl Morey Believes His ‘Dream’ of Landing Chris Bosh Would Have Assured Houston Rockets Championship
Report: Miami Heat Two-Way Player Wins Most Improved Player Award
- Updated: June 22, 2020
Miami Heat two-way guard Gabe Vincent was named the 2019-20 NBA G League Most Improved Player on Monday.
Introducing the 2019-20 @nbagleague MOST IMPROVED PLAYER OF THE YEAR…👏 @MiamiHEAT #TwoWayPlayer Gabe Vincent tallied 129 3-Pointers on the season while averaging 20.9 PPG 🔥
READ >> https://t.co/L97Nb0vGMI pic.twitter.com/Y8OgDGOYXj
— Sioux Falls Skyforce (@SFSkyforce) June 22, 2020
This season, Vincent split time between the Stockton Kings, the affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, and the Sioux Falls Skyforce, the Heat’s affiliate.
The 24-year-old averaged 20.9 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game while shooting 40.3 percent from 3 in the G League this season. As for last season, he averaged 8.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists on 29.1 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Vincent signed his two-way deal with the Heat in January and has averaged 2.0 points in 6.9 minutes per game with the team so far this season. His best game with the Heat came against the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 5, when he played 17 minutes and scored nine points.
This is the first time in Skyforce franchise history that one of their players has won this award.
You must be logged in to post a comment Login