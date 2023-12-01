Miami Heat News

Miami Heat stars among 7 players listed on team’s injury report for Indiana Pacers game

The Miami Heat have listed seven players — Bam Adebayo, Dru Smith, Tyler Herro, R.J. Hampton, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith — on their injury report ahead of their matchup against Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night.

Herro, Smith, Hampton and Adebayo have all been ruled out for Miami, while Butler is probable to play. Additionally, Highsmith and Robinson are both available.

The Heat are fresh off a 10-point victory against the Pacers on Thursday. Part of the reason why Miami was able to beat Indiana was that Butler put together one of his better performances of the season so far.

He recorded 36 points, 11 rebounds and three assists while shooting 9-of-19 from the field in 38 minutes of action. Also, he lived at the free-throw line against the Pacers, seeing as how he shot 18-of-20 from the charity stripe.

Jaime Jaquez Jr. — who is off to a great start to his rookie season — finished second on the team in scoring. Off the Miami bench, he finished with 24 points, five rebounds, one assist and one steal while shooting 8-of-13 from the floor.

Unsurprisingly, Haliburton ended up leading the way for the Pacers in the scoring column against Miami. The floor general scored 44 points and dished out 10 assists, but his contributions as a scorer and passer weren’t enough to lead the Pacers to a win.

In light of their victory over Indiana, the Heat now own an 11-8 record, which is the sixth-best record in the Eastern Conference. They are 3.5 games back of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and the Boston Celtics — who own an excellent 14-4 record — for the best record in the conference and 2.5 games back of the Orlando Magic, who have the No. 2 seed with a 13-5 record.

After playing the Pacers for the second game in a row on Saturday, the Heat will then take on the Toronto Raptors on the road on Dec. 6. The Raptors are 9-10 on the season and have won five out of their last 10 games.

