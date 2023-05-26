Miami Heat release update on Gabe Vincent ahead of Game 6 vs. Boston Celtics

The Miami Heat struggled without Gabe Vincent in a Game 5 loss to the Boston Celtics on Thursday, and the injured point guard is questionable to play in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday.

Vincent is questionable because of an ankle injury suffered late in Game 4.

Playing their first full game this postseason without Vincent, the Heat lost Game 5 at Boston 110-97, their second straight defeat after taking a 3-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Kyle Lowry started Game 5 in place of Vincent and managed just five points and one assist with four turnovers, playing a little over 30 minutes. Miami seemed to miss Vincent on the offensive end, with 10 turnovers in the first half and 16 for the game.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said prior to Game 5 that Vincent was able to work out, but he was not healthy enough to play. He said Vincent was doing everything possible to get back, so there may be some optimism he could suit up for Game 6 at home, or if necessary, Game 7 on Monday at Boston.

In the first four games of the series, Vincent was Miami’s third-leading scorer, behind Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin. Vincent scored a game-high 29 points in a 128-102 win in Game 3.

He was injured in the fourth quarter of Game 4, and the Heat were unable to eliminate the Celtics, losing 116-99.

The Heat are falling dangerously closer to becoming the first NBA team to lose a best-of-seven series after winning the first three games. Only three teams have ever been forced to play a Game 7 after leading 3-0.

Miami returns home, where it is was 5-0 this postseason before losing Game 4. The Heat clinched their second-round series in Game 6 at home against the New York Knicks after losing Game 5 on the road.

The Heat will clearly need a better offensive showing in Game 6, and Vincent could give them a boost, even in limited minutes, possibly coming off the bench.