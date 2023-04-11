Miami Heat release injury update ahead of critical play-in matchup vs. Atlanta Hawks

After all they have been through this season, the Miami Heat can clinch a spot in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday when they face off against the Atlanta Hawks in the play-in tournament.

The injury report for Miami has just been released, and the good news is that everyone other than Nikola Jovic will be available to play. That means Kyle Lowry and Max Strus, both of whom have been dealing with injuries lately, are expected to play.

Kyle Lowry and Max Strus are available today vs. Hawks. Only Heat player out is Nikola Jovic. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) April 11, 2023

Lowry had been listed on the injury report with a knee ailment. Although this season has seen a decline in his production, his steady hand at point guard will be important for the Heat as they look to avoid a second play-in game, which would take place on Friday should they lose to Atlanta.

His shooting accuracy has fallen from 44.0 percent overall and 37.7 percent from 3-point range last season to 40.4 percent and 34.5 percent, respectively, this season. Due to the drop in his performance and his large contract, Miami tried dealing him prior to the trade deadline, but it was unable to do so.

Strus, meanwhile, has been dealing with a finger ailment. He is one of several undrafted players who has turned into a diamond in the rough for the Heat over the years, and he has seen the court for a career-high 28.4 minutes a game this season.

All year long, the Heat, who came very close to reaching the NBA Finals for the second time in three years last spring, have had trouble generating or sustaining any real momentum over a long stretch. Their biggest problems have come on the offensive end, where they finished last in points per game and were the only team to average less than 110 points a game.

But they’re always a threat because of their experience and championship culture, especially at this time of year.