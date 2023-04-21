Miami Heat release injury report for Saturday’s crucial Game 3 vs. Milwaukee Bucks

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks released their respective injury reports for Game 3 of the first round of the playoffs.

Miami won’t have Nikola Jovic (back) or Tyler Herro (hand) on Saturday. Point guard Kyle Lowry, who has been dealing with a knee injury for a good chunk of the 2022-23 season, is listed as questionable.

The Bucks also listed two players on their injury report. Superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo (lower back) is listed as questionable while guard Wesley Matthews is listed as out with a calf injury.

Antetokounmpo was injured in Game 1 of the series and he missed Game 2 entirely with the injury. If he sits out, Bobby Portis would likely get the start for Milwaukee.

Portis has been solid in the first two games of this series, scoring 21 points in Game 1 before turning in an all-around dominant performance in Game 2. The veteran forward scored 13 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the Bucks’ win.

He also added five assists, one steal and two blocks to his line.

The Heat stole Game 1 in Milwaukee, but the team was unable to capitalize on the two-time MVP’s absence in Game 2. The Bucks rode a balanced attack (seven players scoring in double figures) to an easy win.

The loss of Herro is huge for Miami, as he’s one of the team’s best scorers this season. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and others are going to have to step up to fill the void with him sidelined.

Lowry should be able to play for Miami as he’s been listed as questionable for a good portion of the second half of the season. If he can’t go, Gabe Vincent would take on an even bigger role as Miami’s lead guard.

The Heat beat the Bucks twice in Miami during the regular season, but Antetokounmpo missed both of those games.

Winning this series is going to be an uphill battle for Miami with the injury to Herro, but the team does hold home-court advantage after winning Game 1. If the Heat can take Game 3, it would put them in a great spot with Game 4 also being played at home.

Game 3 between the Heat and Bucks is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday night.