Miami Heat release injury report ahead of big matchup vs. Dallas Mavericks

The Miami Heat released their injury report ahead of Saturday’s matchup with the Dallas Mavericks, and they will be without a key starter in the game.

Big man Bam Adebayo has been ruled out, along with Jamal Cain, Orlando Robinson and Nikola Jovic. However, point guard Kyle Lowry is available to play.

Heat say Kyle Lowry (knee) is available tonight. Out are Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jovic, Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 1, 2023

Losing Adebayo is a major loss for Miami, and it will likely turn to Cody Zeller and Kevin Love in the frontcourt to supplement Adebayo’s minutes. Big man Omer Yurtseven could also see some action at the center position.

The Heat, who have lost three straight games, are hoping to pick up a win against the Mavericks to keep themselves in the mix for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Brooklyn Nets currently hold the No. 6 spot, and they picked up a win over the Atlanta Hawks on Friday night, pushing Miami to two games back of the spot.

Adebayo is nearly impossible to replace on the defensive end, and he’s been one of Miami’s best offensive players this season as well.

The two-time All-Star is averaging 20.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game this season while shooting 53.9 percent from the field.

Adebayo is a great passer for a big man, so Miami will certainly miss that aspect of his game also on Saturday night.

The big man has appeared in 72 games for the Heat this season, and the team has gone 3-2 in the five games that he has missed to this point.

Lowry should help supplement some of the playmaking loss from Adebayo sitting out, and he will share minutes at the point guard spot with Gabe Vincent. With Adebayo sitting, Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro will need to step up even more on offense for Miami to break this losing streak.

The Heah haven’t won since March 22 against the New York Knicks.

Dallas, who is currently the No. 11 seed in the West, would love to pick up a win tonight after the team ahead of it, the Oklahoma City Thunder, lost on Friday night.

The Heat and Mavericks are scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. EST from Miami-Dade Arena.