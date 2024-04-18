Miami Heat News

Miami Heat receive triple dose of tough injury news as they prepare to fight for their season

Jesse Cinquini
3 Min Read
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Ahead of the Miami Heat’s matchup against the Chicago Bulls in the play-in tournament — which will determine who plays the Boston Celtics in the opening round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs — Miami received unfortunate injury updates on both Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier.

Butler has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL and will be sidelined for multiple weeks.

Rozier — who hasn’t played for the Heat since April 7 due to a neck injury — won’t take the court against the Bulls either.

In addition, Bulls guard Alex Caruso reportedly could end up being available for Chicago in the elimination game. While player health should always be celebrated in the basketball world, the Heat likely aren’t jumping for joy at the idea of Caruso being available.

The Heat have to play the Bulls for their playoff lives on Friday because the team lost its first play-in game to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday.

At halftime, it seemed as if the Heat were primed to beat the 76ers and secure a first-round matchup against the New York Knicks. After all, the Heat were up 12 points at the break and held Philadelphia to only 39 points in the first half.

But Butler and the Heat were outplayed in the second half, as they were outscored by 13 points across the final two quarters. Embiid was a major part of Philadelphia’s successful second half, considering he dropped 11 points in the fourth quarter alone and finished with 23 points, 15 rebounds and five assists.

The big man arguably outplayed a hobbled Butler — who converted just five of his 18 shots from the floor — from an offensive standpoint.

While the Heat are fresh off a loss in the play-in tournament, the Bulls had to win their play-in game against the Atlanta Hawks in order to earn a chance to play for the No. 8 seed in the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls earned a 15-point victory over Trae Young and company behind a brilliant scoring performance from guard Coby White. White finished with a career-high 42 points on 15-of-21 shooting from the floor and 3-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

By not taking care of business against the 76ers, the Heat have put themselves in a precarious position, considering their season will end on Friday if they can’t pull out a win against the Bulls sans Butler and Rozier.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
By Jesse Cinquini
Jesse is a 23-year-old sports journalist with extensive experience covering the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Patty Mills Miami Heat
3 things veteran guard Patty Mills immediately brings to Miami Heat
Editorials
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat
5 issues Miami Heat need to quickly address amid their ugly 5-game losing streak
Editorials
Tyler Herro and Damian Lillard
3 tantalizing storylines to monitor for Monday’s Miami Heat-Milwaukee Bucks matchup
Editorials
Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler says 3 things need to happen in order to win NBA title
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Jimmy Butler sends message as Miami Heat look to spark deep postseason run once again
Miami Heat News
Alonzo Mourning
Alonzo Mourning opens up on ‘neglected’ communities in Miami as he looks to give back
Miami Heat News
Jimmy Butler Miami Heat
Here’s how the Miami Heat can beat the odds and clinch a playoff spot outright
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?