Miami Heat Projected to Face Toughest Remaining Schedule in NBA’s Restart

The Miami Heat have the toughest remaining schedule out of any team involved in the restart of the NBA’s season, according to Wins Added.

Strength of schedule for the NBA restart: pic.twitter.com/uha6fDWNF4 — Jacob Goldstein (@JacobEGoldstein) June 26, 2020

The Heat, who currently have a record of 41-24, have eight games left in the regular season. Miami will take on the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Miami’s remaining opponents have combined for a record of 290-162 this season, which equals a win percentage of 64.2 percent. Of those seven remaining opponents, the only team with a sub .500 record is Phoenix, who is currently 26-39.

The Heat have already clinched a playoff berth, so they are now playing for their seeding in the Eastern Conference.

The site also predicts that the Heat are likely to stay in fourth place in the conference.

Projected seeding distribution and playoff probabilities for the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season (based off 10,000 simulations): pic.twitter.com/INBJRbHC2L — Jacob Goldstein (@JacobEGoldstein) June 27, 2020

So far this season, the Heat have gone 14-10 against teams with a record above .500.

The Heat’s first game after the season’s restart will be against the Nuggets on Aug. 1 at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN.