 Miami Heat Projected to Face Toughest Remaining Schedule in NBA's Restart - Heat Nation
Home / Team News / Miami Heat Projected to Face Toughest Remaining Schedule in NBA’s Restart

Miami Heat Projected to Face Toughest Remaining Schedule in NBA’s Restart

Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Goran Dragic and Derrick Jones Jr. Steve Mitchell / USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Heat have the toughest remaining schedule out of any team involved in the restart of the NBA’s season, according to Wins Added.

The Heat, who currently have a record of 41-24, have eight games left in the regular season. Miami will take on the Denver Nuggets, Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Phoenix Suns, Indiana Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Miami’s remaining opponents have combined for a record of 290-162 this season, which equals a win percentage of 64.2 percent. Of those seven remaining opponents, the only team with a sub .500 record is Phoenix, who is currently 26-39.

The Heat have already clinched a playoff berth, so they are now playing for their seeding in the Eastern Conference.

The site also predicts that the Heat are likely to stay in fourth place in the conference.

So far this season, the Heat have gone 14-10 against teams with a record above .500.

The Heat’s first game after the season’s restart will be against the Nuggets on Aug. 1 at 1:00 p.m. EST. The game will be nationally televised by ESPN.

You must be logged in to post a comment Login