Miami Heat players react to Jimmy Butler’s scuffle with Grant Williams from Game 2 win vs. Boston Celtics

Jimmy Butler and Grant Williams David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Heat players reacted to Jimmy Butler’s scuffle with Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals after the Heat picked up a huge win to take a 2-0 series lead.

Williams got in Butler’s face and was talking to him on multiple occasions, but it seemed to just fuel the Heat star more in Game 2.

Following the interaction, Miami closed Game 2 on a 24-9 run to defeat the Celtics for the second time in Boston in this series.

Both Bam Adebyao and Caleb Martin explained why they knew that Williams’ actions would be good for Butler and the Heat in Game 2.

Butler had yet another dazzling game on Friday night, scoring 27 points while adding eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. He dominated the game in the fourth quarter, hitting several clutch baskets.

Adebayo believes that Williams’ decision to talk to Butler only fueled the Heat star more.

Miami is now in a terrific spot in the series against Boston, as it is heading home for Games 3 and 4 with a 2-0 lead. The Heat have yet to lose a game at home in the playoffs.

Butler also commented on the scuffle with Williams, explaining that he loves when players talk to him in such a manner.

Williams struggled to guard Butler in the fourth quarter, making it even more curious as to why he decided to rile up the All-NBA wing.

Butler shot 4-for-5 from the field when guarded by Williams in the fourth quarter, according to ESPN’s tracking.

Butler had a very confident response when asked if Williams is the answer on defense against him.

It’s hard to disagree with that comment after Butler lit Williams up in Game 2, but the Heat need to take care of business at home now if they want to win this series. The Celtics have won road games in this postseason already, so Miami doesn’t want to let them back into the series by fumbling both games at home.

As long as Butler continues playing at a high level and the Celtics keep antagonizing him, the Heat should be in a great spot to make the NBA Finals this season.

