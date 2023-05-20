Miami Heat players react to Jimmy Butler’s scuffle with Grant Williams from Game 2 win vs. Boston Celtics

Miami Heat players reacted to Jimmy Butler’s scuffle with Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals after the Heat picked up a huge win to take a 2-0 series lead.

Williams got in Butler’s face and was talking to him on multiple occasions, but it seemed to just fuel the Heat star more in Game 2.

This is the moment Miami won💯 I’m told Butler looked at Celtics coach Joe Mazzula and said

“you thought this would work ? ” And every time Butler hunted and scored on Grant Williams he said “this is what you wanted”. Butler went Federal on em💯pic.twitter.com/4JQSfOBtD9 — MarkJonesESPN (@MarkJonesESPN) May 20, 2023

Following the interaction, Miami closed Game 2 on a 24-9 run to defeat the Celtics for the second time in Boston in this series.

Both Bam Adebyao and Caleb Martin explained why they knew that Williams’ actions would be good for Butler and the Heat in Game 2.

Caleb Martin on what went through his head when he saw the Jimmy Butler-Grant Williams moment: "I knew that was gonna be good for us, knowing Jimmy…We'll take mad Jimmy any time. You could see it in his eyes he was ready to go after that." — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 20, 2023

Butler had yet another dazzling game on Friday night, scoring 27 points while adding eight rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks. He dominated the game in the fourth quarter, hitting several clutch baskets.

Adebayo believes that Williams’ decision to talk to Butler only fueled the Heat star more.

Bam Adebayo on the Butler confrontation: “Things like that always fuel Jimmy. I feel like he starts it so it can get him more into the competition.” lol — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 20, 2023

Miami is now in a terrific spot in the series against Boston, as it is heading home for Games 3 and 4 with a 2-0 lead. The Heat have yet to lose a game at home in the playoffs.

Butler also commented on the scuffle with Williams, explaining that he loves when players talk to him in such a manner.

Jimmy Butler says that he loves when players talk to him, and he respects Grant Williams a ton Ends with: “I just don’t know if I’m the best person to talk to.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 20, 2023

Williams struggled to guard Butler in the fourth quarter, making it even more curious as to why he decided to rile up the All-NBA wing.

Butler shot 4-for-5 from the field when guarded by Williams in the fourth quarter, according to ESPN’s tracking.

The Heat shot 6-for-7 with Grant Williams as the primary defender in the 4th quarter, including 4-for-5 from Jimmy Butler per ESPN tracking. — Kirk Goldsberry (@kirkgoldsberry) May 20, 2023

Butler had a very confident response when asked if Williams is the answer on defense against him.

Jimmy Butler asked if Grant Williams was the defensive answer: “Hell nah.” — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) May 20, 2023

It’s hard to disagree with that comment after Butler lit Williams up in Game 2, but the Heat need to take care of business at home now if they want to win this series. The Celtics have won road games in this postseason already, so Miami doesn’t want to let them back into the series by fumbling both games at home.

As long as Butler continues playing at a high level and the Celtics keep antagonizing him, the Heat should be in a great spot to make the NBA Finals this season.