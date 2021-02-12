The Miami Heat reportedly are planning to allow more fans to attend games at American Airlines Arena.

Over the next four games, Miami plans to double its seating capacity to have about 3,000 fans at each game.

Heat announce they are planning to double current seating capacity for next four home games, starting Feb. 24 vs. Raptors, to rise to 3,000 in 19,600-seat AmericanAirlines Arena. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) February 11, 2021

The Heat are coming off a trip to the NBA Finals last season, but they haven’t been able to reap the benefits of having a large home crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the NBA and the world continues to figure out life with COVID-19, Miami clearly believes it is safe enough to start allowing more fans into games.

The Heat are just 10-14 this season, but they have won three consecutive games.

Miami was without star Jimmy Butler for a lengthy period of time due to the league’s health and safety protocols, but it has looked much better since his return.

The Heat are about to start a West Coast road trip, but they will return home to Miami on Feb. 24 against the Toronto Raptors.