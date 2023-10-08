Miami Heat News

Miami Heat organization under fire for reaction to attacks on Israel

orel.dizon@gmail.com'
Orel Dizon
3 Min Read
Israel

The Miami Heat made their support for Israel known by posting on X (formerly Twitter) a denouncement of the Hamas attacks on the country.

However, its show of solidarity with the embattled nation has resulted in many X users disagreeing or blasting the team for its message.

Conflict between Israel and its neighboring countries has been a contentious topic for a very long time. Ever since declaring its independence and establishing its home in the Middle East in 1948, Israel has been involved in hostility with its Arab neighbors.

The turmoil recently came to a boiling point after Hamas, a militant Palestinian organization that has been designated as a terrorist faction by many world powers, launched a surprise incursion on Israel from the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds dead or wounded. Reports of soldiers and citizens being taken hostage have also surfaced.

Israel has declared that it is in a state of war. It is unclear how long the fighting will go on, but the death toll has unfortunately already reached more than a thousand people.

The Heat may have taken a stand for Israel because the franchise’s owner, Micky Arison, is of Israeli descent. But some folks are calling out the Heat for their apparent hypocrisy, pointing out that Israel has also been accused of committing human rights violations.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma also posted on X to offer his prayers for the nation but has similarly received pushback from some users.

Arison will probably devote some of his focus in the near future to supporting his homeland. Meanwhile, the Heat are preparing for the upcoming NBA campaign.

The organization is looking to contend for a title again this season after an unexpected run to the NBA Finals in the last campaign. It may have missed out on some prized trade targets this offseason, such as Damian Lillard, but the squad, led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, shouldn’t be counted out. Tyler Herro’s return from injury should also give the team a needed boost, especially on the offensive end.

TAGGED: , , , ,
Share This Article
orel.dizon@gmail.com'
By Orel Dizon
Orel writes all day, everyday. During the day, he writes and does research to complete his master's degree in education. During the night, he writes about the league he has loved since the '90s: the NBA.

Heat Nation Buzz

Jamaree Bouyea
Miami Heat guard Jamaree Bouyea ready to show the NBA world he belongs: ‘I believe I can help the team win games’
Editorials
Josh Richardson New Orleans Pelicans
Breaking down all of Miami Heat’s 2023 free agent signings and trades so far
Editorials
Bam Adebayo, Nikola Jokic and Jimmy Butler
NBA experts preview Finals showdown between Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets
Editorials
Jimmy Butler and Jayson Tatum
NBA experts preview Eastern Conference Finals matchup between Miami Heat and Boston Celtics
Editorials

Miami Heat News

Damian Lillard Milwaukee Bucks
Matt Barnes slights Miami Heat while discussing Damian Lillard’s NBA title chances with Milwaukee Bucks
Miami Heat News
Damian Lillard and Tyler Herro
Tyler Herro says Miami Heat told him that Damian Lillard trade wasn’t going to happen
Miami Heat News
Joe Cronin Blazers
Joe Cronin looks back on Damian Lillard trade saga with no filter
Miami Heat News
Josh Richardson Miami Heat
Erik Spoelstra discusses 3 options for Miami Heat’s starting point guard spot
Miami Heat News

Subscribe to get your daily Miami Heat news, rumors, and videos!

Lost your password?