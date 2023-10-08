Miami Heat organization under fire for reaction to attacks on Israel

The Miami Heat made their support for Israel known by posting on X (formerly Twitter) a denouncement of the Hamas attacks on the country.

However, its show of solidarity with the embattled nation has resulted in many X users disagreeing or blasting the team for its message.

no longer supporting this trash franchise 🤡 — trace (@tracedontmiss) October 8, 2023

No — Not Adam (@NotAdamiami) October 8, 2023

where was the support for palestine — brian (@epiclfy) October 8, 2023

Thank god, I was sitting here in my house thinking to myself “I wonder what the Miami Heat’s thoughts are on this conflict in the Middle East?” — Bonty Quavion (@bonty_quavion) October 8, 2023

Can y’all do something right for once — FaZe YourRAGE (@YourRAGEz) October 8, 2023

Conflict between Israel and its neighboring countries has been a contentious topic for a very long time. Ever since declaring its independence and establishing its home in the Middle East in 1948, Israel has been involved in hostility with its Arab neighbors.

The turmoil recently came to a boiling point after Hamas, a militant Palestinian organization that has been designated as a terrorist faction by many world powers, launched a surprise incursion on Israel from the Gaza Strip, leaving hundreds dead or wounded. Reports of soldiers and citizens being taken hostage have also surfaced.

Israel has declared that it is in a state of war. It is unclear how long the fighting will go on, but the death toll has unfortunately already reached more than a thousand people.

The Heat may have taken a stand for Israel because the franchise’s owner, Micky Arison, is of Israeli descent. But some folks are calling out the Heat for their apparent hypocrisy, pointing out that Israel has also been accused of committing human rights violations.

Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma also posted on X to offer his prayers for the nation but has similarly received pushback from some users.

Israel ❤️🙏🏽 just terrible stuff happening right now and my prayers with them!! — kuz (@kylekuzma) October 7, 2023

Arison will probably devote some of his focus in the near future to supporting his homeland. Meanwhile, the Heat are preparing for the upcoming NBA campaign.

The organization is looking to contend for a title again this season after an unexpected run to the NBA Finals in the last campaign. It may have missed out on some prized trade targets this offseason, such as Damian Lillard, but the squad, led by Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, shouldn’t be counted out. Tyler Herro’s return from injury should also give the team a needed boost, especially on the offensive end.