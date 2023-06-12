Miami Heat offer major update on Tyler Herro ahead of do-or-die Game 5 vs. Denver Nuggets

With the Miami Heat’s 2023 title hopes on life support, they may have some help on the way in the form of Tyler Herro.

The fourth-year guard, who hasn’t played since Miami’s opening playoff game against the Milwaukee Bucks, is now listed as questionable for the Heat’s Game 5 clash against the Denver Nuggets in the NBA Finals.

Moreover, according to a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Herro is expected to suit up and try to play.

Miami is facing elimination and will need to win three straight games in order to claim the 2023 NBA crown.

Tyler Herro has been listed as QUESTIONABLE for tonight’s Game 5 of the NBA Finals 👀 pic.twitter.com/QmihfDs8T0 — Ahn Fire Digital (@AhnFireDigital) June 12, 2023

Miami's Tyler Herro — who was upgraded to questionable — is expected to suit up for Game 5 and attempt a return tonight, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2023

The Heat will take any help they can get at this point, as they’ve simply looked outclassed during the first four games of the series against the Nuggets.

It sounds like Herro’s status for Game 5 may hinge on whether or not he suffers a setback ahead of the game and the level of discomfort he’s dealing with.

The hope is that Herro doesn't suffer a setback ahead of Game 5 and can still manage the discomfort in his right hand, sources said. Herro has been out since fracturing the hand in Game 1 vs. Milwaukee in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. https://t.co/EH6T4ukkbB — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 12, 2023

If Herro is indeed able to play, his return will introduce some key storylines. Above all, of course, will be the question of whether or not he’s healthy enough to be effective.

The 23-year-old averaged 20.1 points per game during the regular season, but he’s clearly planning to play through some degree of pain, so one can only speculate about the impact that may have.

Additionally, there has been some chatter about what Herro’s return might do to Miami’s defense. The former Sixth Man of the Year certainly isn’t the world’s best defender, so there’s a chance Denver will try to expose him on that end of the floor.

But all things considered, Herro’s potential return is good news for the Heat, who may simply need a shot in the arm in order to get back into the series.

Miami is facing elimination on Monday night for the second time in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. The first occasion came in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics, a game that the Heat won easily.

From here on out, every game for the Heat is going to be an elimination game. If they win enough of them, they’ll find themselves celebrating one of the most improbable NBA titles in league history.