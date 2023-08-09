The NBA 2K24 player ratings for some of the best players in the league were recently revealed, including for Miami Heat star wing Jimmy Butler.

In an Instagram post, NBA 2K revealed that Butler’s rating will be a 95 overall in NBA 2K24, the same rating as Boston Celtics wing Jayson Tatum and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic — who averaged an incredible statline of 30.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game during the 2023 postseason and led the Nuggets to the NBA title — is the highest rated current player in 2K24 at a 98 overall.

Butler, 33, was selected by the Chicago Bulls with the No. 30 overall pick in the 2011 NBA Draft.

He has played for four NBA teams — the Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, Philadelphia 76ers and Heat — during his 12 seasons in the pros and has spent his last four seasons as a member of the storied Heat franchise. He averaged 22.9 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.3 blocks per game across 64 appearances with the Heat during the 2022-23 regular season (all starts).

Butler had a terrific 2022-23 regular season, but he rose his game to another level during the 2023 postseason and was a huge reason why the Heat reached the 2023 NBA Finals. He averaged a team-high 26.9 points per game while shooting an efficient 46.8 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from behind the three-point arc in 22 playoff games.

Butler is more than deserving of the 95 overall NBA 2K24 rating. He was arguably the second-best player in the NBA during the postseason, behind only Jokic. If the Heat didn’t have Butler, it’s likely that they wouldn’t have made it all the way to the championship series, as his crunch-time scoring won plenty of games for Miami during the playoffs.

NBA preseason is just around the corner, as Butler and the Heat will open up with a game at home against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 10 at 7:30 p.m. EST.